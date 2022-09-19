‘There’s no hiding place' for Bohs – Jordan Flores puzzled by ‘pathetic performance’ against Shelbourne

Jordan Flores has told Bohemians supporters that they have every right to be angry at the team's "pathetic" display in their FAI Cup collapse at the hands of rivals Shelbourne, and the one-time club captain admits that the poor effort sums up their year.

The season for Bohs ended with that quarter-final loss to Shels, as they are safe from relegation but have no chance of European qualification. A cohort of the away support had already left Tolka Park before the final whistle, but those remaining in the ground expressed their anger towards the players.

Flores, in his first season at Dalymount, went to speak to the fans and heard what they had to say.

“It was just a pathetic performance and I didn’t really want to hide away from it. All of the lads should be the same. If you were on the pitch then you need to own up to that. That’s why I went over to them, to tell them that I agreed with what they were saying and that things need to change," says Flores.

“There’s no hiding place. When you see the same thing week-in, week-out, things need to change and now is the time to start building towards that change. People, well us as a team, us as a club, need to look at ourselves and need to change. That’s all I can say."

Flores was puzzled that Bohs can, in the space of three weeks, win against champions Shamrock Rovers and then lose so tamely against Shels.

"We seem to think we can turn up against teams like Rovers and then when it comes to teams that are in or around us in the league, we don’t, I don’t know how to describe it because emotions are running high and I don’t want to say anything that I regret," he added.