‘There was just a real flatness about the whole squad’ – Shels boss Damien Duff looks for lift after poor derby showing

Damien Duff told his Shelbourne players to enjoy a rare weekend off but to get their groove back for a Dublin derby next weekend after a flat display at home to St Patrick’s Athletic handed their rivals the points.

Teenager Sam Curtis scored the only goal of the game for the Saints in a poor affair at Tolka Park, a win that lifts Pat’s up to fourth place and ends an eight-game unbeaten run for Duff’s outfit who were second best for long spells and never really troubled Saints keeper Dean Lyness, Shels once again undone by a set piece.

"A set play, our old friend, outside of that we've handed the game on a platter to them," Duff said.

“I was happy enough with the first half, we just lacked that cutting edge at the top end of the pitch, I was hoping we'd get that in the second half but we just flatlined in the second half.

“The crowd got the most excited - which speaks volumes about our performance - when they saw seven minutes added on. Outside of that, the players, myself, we gave Tolka Park nothing to shout about.

"We had moments, you need to be cut throat when it's 3 v 2 or 4 v 3 in attacking at real speed but there was a real scruffiness about us. I am not hanging anyone out but there was just a real flatness about the whole team, the whole squad, even the subs coming on," added Duff, denying that fatigue could be a factor.

“We played last Saturday, they played Monday, we had an easy enough week. It flatlined throughout the second half and spread like a cancer. It was a lack of belief, waiting on your friend to do something, when you could grab the bull by the horns and do something.

“You can say it's a scruffy game but we have handed the game to them. I was expecting a real excitement about our play, being where we are in the league, ahead of St Pat's, live on TV, the pitch is beautiful, a beautiful evening, why wouldn't you be excited? But there was a flatness I'll never get to the bottom of.

"It was a poor display and it's really disappointing, I know the lads are really gutted, I am asking them 'give me an answer' and they can't. I will give them the weekend off, they get a weekend off once every six weeks and this is their weekend, they need to recharge mentally and physically to bounce back in on Monday as we have another Dublin derby next Friday that they can't be flat in.”

Duff conceded that the imminent return of striker Sean Boyd – absent since the first game of the season – and fellow injury victim Gavin Molloy will boost his side.

"That's been the best bit of the whole weekend, Gav and Sean have come through a good week's training and they will be available for selection, maybe too early to start next week but they will be available, that speaks volumes about the performance that two injured players came through training.”