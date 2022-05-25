‘There is a lot of inflation in this league’ – Keith Long insists Bohemians won’t panic buy in summer

Bohemians manager Keith Long during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between St Patrick's Athletic and Bohemians at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Keith Long says he won't spend money needlessly on the transfer market even though he admits that his squad is in need of fresh faces.

Friday's 3-0 loss to St Patrick's Athletic saw Bohs drop to seventh in the league table, and they are just three points ahead of an eighth-placed and in-form Drogheda United ahead of the sides' meeting in Dalymount Park on Friday.

Long is on record as saying he needs to add to the panel when the transfer window opens as a number of their signings have not worked out, but he insists he won't be rushed into purchases.

"We will try and get a player or two in but they have to be the right players and they have to be good value," Long says.

"There is a lot of inflation in this league at the moment, a lot of players are getting paid good money, I have a responsibility to our club, it's a members' club, we have to spend wisely to get good value and get good players in.

"We won't be throwing money at players who won't improve us."

He admitted that defensive errors in the first half, and a poor second half display, meant they deserved no points from Monday's derby.

"I'm not sure how we don't go in level, but we go in 2-0 down. We give up a second goal instead of coming in at 1-0 so you can reset, give yourself an opportunity but it's a completely different team talk at 2-0 down," he says.

"And in the second half we didn't get going at all, didn't test the goalkeeper, didn't have enough shots and they got bodies behind the ball, the third goal was a penalty, we have no complaints about that.

"We came to Pat's on the back of a good performance on Friday, we wanted to win after winning, which we haven't done, we didn't do that and it's disappointing.

"We have to dust ourselves down and get ready for Friday which is a big game.”