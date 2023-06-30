‘There are a lot of Polish people here already so Ireland could become a good destination for Polish footballers’

And the Polish pair that have made their home in Dublin believe more players from their homeland will follow their pathway and try to secure a career in the Irish game as higher attendances and financial stability here make the League of Ireland a more attractive career option than before.

Last Friday’s Dublin derby was more of the same for Bohs in terms of team selection, with their central defensive pairing again made up of the impressive Krystian Nowak and Kacper Radkowski.

The much-travelled Nowak has missed just three games since he made his debut in a win at home over Dundalk in the second match of the season, while Radkowski is an ever-present, one of only two outfield players across the whole league (along with St Pat’s man Anto Breslin) to start every game.

It took a move to Dublin this year for Nowak (29) and Radkowski (22) to meet, but they had an instant bond. “It’s always better if you have players from the same country as we can speak our language,” says Radkowski.

The duo had different career paths before the move to Ireland. Warsaw native Radkowski, capped at youth level by Poland, had a spell with hometown side Legia but was most recently at Slask Wroclaw, and struggling to get games, when the chance of a loan move came up.

Nowak had already spread his wings before landing in Dublin. Apart from stints in the Polish league, he’d lined out for clubs in Scotland, Greece, Croatia and Romania, most recently at Cluj where he tore up his contract when Bohs came on the phone.

“It’s normal in football life to travel. You never know what plan football has for you, so you just go with it,” says Nowak. “You can’t always choose where you go, but it’s never been a problem for me to travel. I was aware of Ireland as when I was with Hearts, we had a training camp in Ireland and I had some Irish friends when I played in Scotland, so it was easy.”

On the field, they use their native tongue to communicate, which sometimes leads to full-backs like Paddy Kirk and Grant Horton being addressed in Polish also. “It’s easier to communicate when we speak Polish to each other, it’s faster as you think the same way. When we speak to each other, we speak Polish, but we speak English to the other boys, but sometimes you forget and speak to one of the Irish boys in Polish,” jokes Nowak.

With fluent English, it was easy for the duo to bed in here, Radkowski living with team-mates in Dunboyne while Nowak managed to find an apartment just a goal kick away from the club’s Dalymount Park home. ​

“The club helped me find an apartment, near the stadium, and that was good as I know how hard it is to find somewhere decent to live in Dublin,” says Nowak. “Some people know me around the place, and it’s nice that I can walk to the stadium from my apartment, so when I meet the supporters in the local shop, they wish me well.”

The duo are, in a way, bucking a trend as research shows that many Poles who came to Ireland to work are returning to their native country to settle and raise a family.

It’s also strange that, despite the obvious pool of talent in a country of 38 million people with a strong football culture and the established links to Ireland, so few Polish players have imposed themselves on the Irish game.

Only a handful have played here and most of them were barely even one-season wonders, the likes of Jaroslaw Bialek and Lukasz Skowron (St Pat’s) and Piotr Bajdziak (Sligo Rovers) making no impression in short spells.

​“I think there will be more Poles coming here to play,” says Radkowski. “With the winter start to the season it’s a good time to move here in that window and there are a lot of Polish people here already, so Ireland could become a good destination for Polish footballers. The standard here in the Premier Division is better than in the second league in Poland, so it will be attractive.

“I like the fact that the crowds here are good, Bohemians playing away from home and bringing hundreds of supporters with us is great; in Poland, only some clubs get full stadiums, sometimes not even half-full, but here it’s full every week.”

Nowak has already had calls and texts from players back home to ask about life as a footballer in Ireland. “It will be good for Polish players to see us here already. They can see we are doing well here, make it easier for them to come,” he says.

“It’s possible that football players will come to Ireland just as some Polish people are planning to go back home. As a footballer, you have to be ready for a change all the time. If someone back home asks me what it’s like here, I’d be happy to say it’s good. The facilities in the league here and the training ground we have at Bohemians are good. Back in Poland, a lot of the clubs in the First Division have huge problems with facilities.”

A slump in form saw Bohs lose their status as league leaders and slide to fourth, but a push for Europe is in their reach, with a trip to Sligo Rovers tonight as they hope to build on last week’s comeback to earn a point against Rovers.

“In the last few games before the break, we didn’t score enough goals. We scored more in the first stage of the season, so we need to score more if we want to go up the table and we need to defend better,” says Nowak. “We can get back to the form we had at the start. I think we won six out of seven games at one stage. We want to fight for first position and the title, we don’t speak about it too much, but it’s something we all want.”