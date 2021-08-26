‘Their goal was sloppy, that sums up the two legs’ – Stephen Bradley says Hoops ‘let ourselves down’ as Europa dream dies

Stephen Bradley says his Shamrock Rovers side have to learn lessons from their European defeat to Estonian side Flora Tallinn. The Hoops missed out on the group stages of the Europa Conference League with Bradley claiming "we let ourselves down" in the fatal first leg.

The Estonian side won 1-0 in the second leg, a goal on 57 minutes which was gifted to Flora by poor defending from Rovers and then a weak effort by keeper Alan Mannus to keep out the shot by Rauno Sappinen. They now advance to the group stage 5-2 on aggregate, the first side from Estonia to reach the group phase of a UEFA competition, a tie Rovers will see as a winnable one which was lost in that 4-2 away defeat.

And Bradley admits that Rovers have only themselves to blame for sloppy play in the away leg and also the manner of the goal conceded at home to Flora in front of 3,500 fans at Tallaght Stadium who saw Liam Scales play what is almost certainly his last home game for the Hoops ahead of an impending €600,000 move to Celtic.

Scales threw his shirt into the crowd after the game on a lap of honour, though Bradley claimed the deal was not yet done and with injuries to defenders Sean Hoare and Sean Kavanagh, Rovers may need Scales to play in Sunday's FAI Cup tie away to Bohemians done, adding "We’ll have to wait and see, I’d imagine it’s his last European game".

“It’s disappointing. We’re obviously out. We gave ourselves a really difficult task on the back of last week. It’s done, we learn from it and we move on," Bradley conceded.

"Their goal was sloppy. We had possession and ball down the side and there is no real danger and nine times out of ten, Alan saves it. That sums up the two legs for us.

"You look back at the goals from last week and tonight. But you have to give them credit, they were ruthless. When they got their chances, they took them. It’s very unlike us. Tonight was more like us but the damage was done last week. Credit to them, they were ruthless last week and took chances.

"You always look back and think 'could we have changed that', but we'll look at it, see where we can be better and refocus. We're in a very strong position domestically and this team has been very good for a long time, last week we let ourselves down but tonight I thought we were good."

Rovers captain Ronan Finn admitted that his side were caught short.

"We're really disappointed, we wanted to make it a special night but we huffed and puffed a bit, we wanted to take the game to them but we got done on the break," veteran Finn said after the defeat, the focus now on Sunday's FAI Cup clas with Bohemians as Flora pocket the €2.9m prize for a place in the group stages.

"We made life difficult for ourselves with the first leg, we were confident we could impose ourselves on the game, get one goal and make them nervous. But we didn't and now we have to lick our wounds and get ready for Sunday."