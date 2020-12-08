The winners and losers of a League of Ireland season like no other

With Arsenal in town on Thursday, the players of Dundalk have little time to reflect on Sunday's FAI Cup final victory, which officially brought down the curtain on the 2020 men's season.

Indeed, hat-trick hero David McMillan and star player Michael Duffy were amongst a substantial Dundalk contingent to appear on the PFA Ireland list for out-of-contract players which highlights how there's a lot more going on behind the scenes.

That puts them in sync with pretty much every club around the country, with no real time to reflect on the season just gone as minds quickly shift to 2021 despite the financial complications provided by Covid uncertainty.

The year still delivered some memorable moments, although the league is very much reliant on the atmosphere generated by fans, so even the highs were grey rather than dashed in colour.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

It would be a surprise if Jack Byrne still doesn't scoop the honours despite a flat conclusion in the form of a cup final where he was actually dispossessed for Dundalk's fourth goal.

Byrne is the outstanding player in the league and his peers pretty much recognise that. Mick McCarthy wants to bring him to Cyprus while there's MLS interest and cross-channel options. The reality is that it's unlikely he will pull on the Hoops jersey again - at least his final game in front of a crowd in Tallaght was that brilliant 3-2 with Dundalk where his winner kicked off their league-winning journey.

RISING STAR

Bohemians winger Danny Grant is preparing to try his luck overseas after taking a big leap forward in his development.

He's got a direct style that will serve him well in England and has the same representation as ex-Sligo Rovers and Cork City winger Kieran Sadlier, who has worked his way up to Championship level. There is a feeling that Grant will do well wherever he ends up.

BEST NEWCOMER

It has to be Filippo Giovagnoli, whatever spin you put on it. He's been in the news so often that the enormity of what he's gone through in the space of four months is underestimated.

The Italian had never been to Ireland before August, or managed a team at senior level, and now he's an FAI Cup-winning manager with experience in the Europa League group stage, albeit not recognised by UEFA.

REDEMPTION TALE

Sunday's decider delivered two. Chris Shields was exceptional and spoke openly afterwards about the pain of missing the 2019 renewal due to a suspension traced to an admin error.

He found out on the day of his daughter's first birthday and it certainly ruined that occasion. Shields bounced back to banish those memories.

McMillan's story is a special one too, for he initially looked a shadow of his old self upon his return from Scotland but ended up shooting himself into the history books.

MANAGER OF YEAR

You always have to look towards the league winners and Stephen Bradley has survived choppy patches to turn his Shamrock Rovers team into the top-performing side in the country.

They probably missed his sideline presence on Sunday. That said, it would be remiss not to mention the exploits of Ollie Horgan in steering Finn Harps clear of relegation trouble and the incredibly hard-working Tim Clancy who worked night shifts to supplement the modest income he earned in steering Drogheda to promotion.

SLIDING-DOORS MOMENT

If Waterford had done the job in Donegal last month to make Europe, then perhaps we wouldn't be in another winter where players are wondering if the club has a firm desire to do anything in 2021.

Indeed, a Blues appeal related to the eligibility of a Harps player has been deemed out of order but has cost the cash-strapped Donegal club a five-figure sum in legal fees. Sligo Rovers benefited to take Europe but the domino effect from Waterford's struggle is set to add another troubled layer to a winter where a new title sponsor, a media rights deal and a functional format for 2021 all need to be agreed.

Irish Independent