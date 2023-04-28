‘The use of pyrotechnics is not safe’ – League of Ireland campaign to stamp out use of flares at games

League of Ireland and Dublin Fire Department have launched an anti-pyro campaign, against the use of pyrotechnics in stadiums. In attendance at the launch at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin are, from left, members of the Dublin Fire Department Nigel Kiernan, Alan Keane and Alan Owens, FAI chief stadium doctor Mick Molloy, League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon, members of the Dublin Fire Department Darren Quigley, Shaun Maher and Derek Clare. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon hopes their new ‘Stay Away From Pyro’ campaign can help change the mindset of some supporters and reduce the number of incidents at games.

The campaign, launched with Dublin Fire Brigade, aims to warn supporters about the dangers of pyrotechnics and discourage its use in stadiums, with the league stating there have been an “increasing number of incidents affecting supporters, volunteers and club staff reported at grounds”.

Although some supporters would argue that the use of flares adds to the atmosphere at games, Scanlon says it’s not safe and hopes people become more aware of possible consequences, like burns to the body, explosions and toxic effects from smoke – with a series of consultations with supporters groups to be held throughout the season.

“It’s been an increasing problem across Europe, not just in our league,” said Scanlon at the campaign’s launch at Tallaght Stadium.

“The use of pyrotechnics is not safe. The most recent UEFA reports and research continue to tell us the danger of it. It’s important for us to have an education and awareness campaign to make sure everyone attending our games is aware of the dangers.

“Changing the mindset of spectators coming to the games is hopefully around education. We ran a safety and security conference last November and saw some of the horrific injuries that have occurred.

“Luckily enough, we haven't had a serious incident. But rather than being reactive to an incident that happens in the future, we are trying to be proactive and warn people of the dangers.

“The atmospheres have been improving week on week. We’re aware a number of fans still engage in pyrotechnics, but that's what this awareness campaign is about, to try and ensure we can cut out some of that, work with supporters groups and keep improving the atmosphere in the grounds.”

Shamrock Rovers, Derry City and Cork City are among the clubs fined for the use of pyrotechnics in recent seasons and Scanlon encourages clubs to continue to work with supporters on the issue.

“We certainly don’t want to be in a situation where there's valuable funds being taken away from clubs in fines in this area,” he added.

“What we’re looking for clubs to do is show us the factors they’re putting in place to mitigate against the risk, whether that's searches, increased stewarding or education. That shows clubs are making a real effort and the vast majority have been.”

"Just there a few weeks ago, a lad from Cork burnt his hand,” added former Sligo Rovers player Alan Keane, who is now a fireman and helped launch the campaign.

“He was holding a flare and his whole hand... he spent the whole game getting treatment.

“I think he ended up in hospital. It was a pretty nasty burn, I’d say he’ll have long-lasting scars.”