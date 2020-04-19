| 3.6°C Dublin

The top 50 League of Ireland players of the last 20 years - Part One

In Part One of a new series starting today and running across the week, Daniel McDonnell counts down the top 50 players in the League of Ireland between 2000-2020 based on their contribution during their time here

Brian Shelley in action for Bohemians where he won two of his three league titles. Photo: David Maher / Sportsfile Expand

Brian Shelley in action for Bohemians where he won two of his three league titles. Photo: David Maher / Sportsfile

Daniel McDonnell

It's not just about ability; longevity, consistency, and domestic and European achievements were key criteria factored into finalising the list.

50. Stephen Rice

Years Active: 2003-2015