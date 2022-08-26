‘The talk wasn’t ‘let’s get to the groups and have a party' – Bradley targets knockouts as Hoops await European draw

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley after the UEFA Europa League Play-Off Second Leg match between Shamrock Rovers and Ferencvaros at Tallaght Stadium. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Stephen Bradley says that a group that offers a chance of progression is preferable to glamour as Shamrock Rovers await their Europa Conference League fate.

Rovers will be in this afternoon's draw (1.30pm) Irish time and enter in good spirits after a second leg win against Ferencvaros in what was effectively a Europa League dead rubber.

At the beginning of the year, qualifying for the Conference League was the Rovers target and now they are there, Bradley says the aim is to win points and compete rather than to 'have a party.'

The Hoops are in Pot 3 in the draw, with Villarreal and West Ham amongst the top seeds and Fiorentina the standout in Pot 2.

However, Bradley would much prefer kinder draws that offer possibilities for them to become the first Irish side to reach the knockouts of a European competition.

"That has to be the aim. We spoke about it in January, I know the draw has to be nice and you've to get a bit of luck, but that's our aim," said Bradley.

"The plan was not just to get to the groups but to go and win games in the groups. We want to get out of groups. We know it's difficult but I believe we can do it.

"The talk in January wasn't 'let's get to the groups and go and have a party'. We're not thinking about it (glamour draws) at all.

"We're thinking that hopefully it's nice to us and we can go and progress. I know it's difficult, we're not silly but I feel if we are on our game, we can go and win games in this group."

Rovers will be able to play their home games in Tallaght, which Bradley feels is a significant boost seeing as they've won all four of their 90 minute European matches at the stadium this year.

He was chuffed that a much changed team acquitted themselves well against Ferencvaros with 17-year-old Justin Ferizaj impressing on his first competitive start for the club.

"Since he's been in full-time, he's really taken information and that's been really pleasing," said Bradley.

"Last night was a big opportunity, a big stage and can he go and grab it? I think he couldn't have done much more. I thought he was fantastic. If he keeps focused and listening and keeping his head down, he's got a chance."

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE DRAW POTS

Pot 1: Villarreal, Basel, Slavia Prague, AZ Alkmaar, Gent, Istanbul Basaksehir, Partizan Belgrade, West Ham

Pot 2: Cluj, Molde, FCSB (Bucharest), Fiorentina, FC Koln, Hapoel Beer Sheva, Apollon Limassol, Slovan Bratislava

Pot 3: Nice, Anderlecht, Zalgiris Vilnius, Austria Wien, Hearts, Shamrock Rovers, Sivasspor, Vaduz

Pot 4: Dnipro, Lech Poznan, Slovacko, Silkeborg, Djurgardens, Pyunik Yerevan, Riga, Ballkani