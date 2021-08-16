'The same rules as Communist Russia' - Waterford boss Marc Bircham's frustration with LOI's appeals committee

It was an eerie ending to Friday the 13th in Inchicore.

Waterford manager Marc Bircham emerged from the dressing room area after seeking an update about the wellbeing of Saints defender Lee Desmond.

Minutes earlier, there was horror on the pitch and in the terraces as Desmond convulsed following an unfortunate penalty area collision with his own goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros.

All sorts of possibilities were crossing minds as medics were urged to hurry up. But there was optimism around the fact that Desmond was conscious when he was taken to hospital and the indications that he had only suffered a facial injury proved accurate. Fortunately, he was discharged on Saturday with bad bruising. A ‘full recovery’ is on the cards according to his club.

In the moment, the mood wasn’t helped by a disagreement between the players and then the respective benches as Desmond waited for treatment.

A comment from a Waterford player was the catalyst. Bircham took umbrage at the suggestion from the Saints backroom that he needed to control his squad and fingers were pointed during the full-time handshakes.

The allegation was that Waterford really weren’t reading the room right.

“I thought we were showing respect,” said the 43-year-old former QPR and Millwall player, who became Waterford’s fifth manager in the space of a year when he was appointed in May.

“I think the problem was that their players have clashed, it’s a corner but the referee gave a free to them. The natural reaction from any player is you question the decision, not knowing what the injury is. It spilled over to (a feeling of) ‘you don’t care about the player on the floor’,” he explained.

The Saints weren’t satisfied with that version, but later on Friday evening former Premier League player Greg Halford, a late sub for the Blues, tweeted that he didn’t mean any disrespect by his actions. “I didn’t realise how bad he was,” wrote Halford.

In a surreal social media snapshot, the initial reply came from Kenwyne Jones, another recognisable face to Premier League Years viewers. “You causing trouble again?” he asked his old Sunderland team-mate from the Roy Keane era. “Maybe a little bit,” replied Halford with a series of smiley faces.

Quite an array of characters have overlapped with Waterford’s existence in the last year, and they haven’t always made friends easily.

There was John Sheridan’s short-lived stay, best remembered for a debate around his use of the word ‘pub league’. We had the Kevin Sheedy and Mike Newell double team that came and went quickly with no love lost between the seasoned duo and the dressing room.

Then, owner Lee Power, a divisive figure to fans of Swindon Town, his main football venture, left to be replaced by Englishman Richard Forrest. He wasn’t keen on talking after the Pat’s game with referees contributing to his reticence.

Bircham’s Irish stay has been dominated by his experiences with match officials; the Londoner is a colourful character – he sported a blue and white dyed hairstyle during his QPR days – and a recent radio appearance on Talksport in his native land centred around his take on the processes of the FAI’s Disciplinary Control Unit.

He went there again on Friday, outlining his exasperation at the four red cards received by players during his tenure and the dismissal of both himself and his assistant David Bell in an FAI Cup thriller in Athlone that was turned on its head after his midfielder Anthony Wordsworth was sent off for a questionable second yellow card. “I’m still fuming about it,” he sighed.

Bircham’s opinion is that the decision of the match officials appears to be final, no matter what evidence is brought to the table afterwards. Privately, other LOI bosses have no issue with his crusade as they have felt his pain.

“I’m not annoyed at the officials, I’m annoyed with the appeals committee and everything after that,” he said.

“I think there’s been one red card overturned in League of Ireland history and that was a case of mistaken identity for being sent off.

“There’s only five games a week in the Premier Division but there’s always red cards. Some of them have got to be wrong, but nothing gets overturned. You’ve to pay €500 to appeal it, on a 0.000005 chance of it getting overturned. It’s a bit of a dictatorship like that. It’s the same rules as Communist Russia.

“I’ve been told that once a player is sent off, whether it’s right or wrong, he’s suspended for the next game,” he continued, a point that is accurate as rules state no appeal can be lodged for an automatic suspension.

“In England, they overturn it. You send in video evidence. Officials, like players, will make mistakes and how are they going to learn. It’s like if your kids do something wrong, you’ve got to tell them they are wrong and discipline them a little bit and they don’t do it again.

"If you keep telling kids, yeah, ‘you’re brilliant, keep doing that’ and they are rubbish then you’ve got no control over them.

The Irish Independent asked the FAI for comment on the specific statistics as regards overturning of cards and the composition of their appeals panels. They did not respond to the queries.

Bircham challenged his dismissal to the stands in Athlone which was based on the word of the fourth official. The FAI rules state that facts contained in the reports submitted by officials are presumed to be accurate, although there is scope to put forward evidence to the contrary. However, from a sideline perspective, that’s down to one person’s word against the other.

“That’s why I want a camera and a microphone on me,” continued Bircham, who is not the first league manager to suggest wearing a mic in response to sideline bans. “You’ve got no proof and you are banned even if they are totally wrong or they misheard you.

“I think it (appeals process) is pointless. I’m probably making a rod for my own back, but I hate injustice and it’s the frustration of knowing that whatever happens, that’s going to stand.”

“It was only going to be a short term fix at first,” he explains. “I knew the old owners and the new owners and I was coming to steady the ship and get through the transition period. I think the league has got more quality in it than people give it credit for. I’ve come over and enjoyed every minute of it, even the appeals processes.”

It’s safe to say we haven’t heard the last of it. “I’ve got two more years of moaning,” he grins.

They won’t be dull.