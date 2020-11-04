'The reaction from the people of Vienna makes us feel safe to be here' - Dundalk offer condolences ahead of Europa tie

Dundalk striker Patrick Hoban says the Irish club had no fears about travelling to Vienna for Europa League duty even though the city is still recovering from the shock of a terror attack.

Four people were killed by an Islamic State sympathiser on Monday, 24 hours before the League of Ireland side arrived for their game with Rapid Vienna.

Local authorities assured them that the game was safe to go ahead and the visitors were happy to make the journey.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Dundalk group have to stay in their hotel for the duration of the journey save for the trips to the stadium.

Austria has also gone back into a health related lockdown which means no spectators will be allowed to attend the game.

The attack is naturally leading the news agenda in Austria and Hoban was asked about it by locals at a press conference looking ahead to the Thursday evening encounter (5.55pm Irish time).

"Seeing it on social media, it was horrible to see," said the Galwegian.

"All you can do is give your condolences to the people that live here. It's tragic We are happy to be here to play a football match tomorrow. It's very sad to see what happened in the last couple of days.

"We were given the go-ahead to come over and play. That's our job. Obviously seeing what happened, it was a little bit scary. The reaction from the people of Vienna, the police and the security, makes us feel safe to be here."

His manager Filippo Giovagnoli added: "We feel really sorry about what happened here. Of course we are in preparation for the game like always but we feel really sorry."

Both Rapid Vienna and Dundalk are seeking to get their first points on the board after suffering defeats to Molde and Arsenal.

However, Rapid's defeat in Norway last week came as a shock to the Dundalk group who view the Austrians as the second best team in the group after Arsenal.

"In my opinion Rapid Vienna are better than Molde, they have an attacking threat we need to be wary of," said Hoban. "This is possibly one of our hardest games."

Giovagnoli has travelled without the injured Patrick McEleney and Sean Murray is 50-50 to feature. Winger Nathan Oduwa could be fit enough to take a place on the bench.

Online Editors