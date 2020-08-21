The power struggle and the pressure of Vinny Perth's final days at Dundalk

It was just before midnight on Thursday when time was called on Vinny Perth's employment at Dundalk FC with a brief statement from the club of just 86 words confirming the severing of an eight-year alliance.

But the game was up for Perth long before that, even in advance of Wednesday's Champions League defeat in Hungary to Slovenian side Celje.

"He was so fed up of being undermined," says one club source.

Another source close to Perth confirmed that the Dubliner has been unsettled and unhappy for some time, long before Wednesday's tame Champions League defeat. A battle for power was going on in the background of Oriel Park and Perth was the loser.

A move outside of the league and a spell coaching in the USA could be tempting for Perth, though it would be strange if the US, the source of much of the frustration, ends up as his next destination.

Dundalk's Sean Gannon in action against NK Celja 's Luka Kerin. Photo: Sportsfile

Key issues like player recruitment, even player selection, were being taken out of his hands with the US owners of the club calling the shots as well as paying the bills.

Additions were made to the club's staff which puzzled locals, like Andy Burton, a former Sky Sports News presenter who ended up on the Dundalk payroll last year but without a defined role or brief.

Another Burton, former Manchester City coach Mark, was drafted onto the coaching staff this year, and he could end up in charge of the side for the rest of the season.

Alarm bells were ringing since pre-season that all was not right in the camp.

Manager Perth and the majority of their squad (13 players) were due to be out of contract at the end of this season but there was no talk of new deals for existing players while imports were brought in.

In June, club chairman, the octogenarian American Bill Hulsizer, gushed to local media that Perth was a "great humanitarian" and "as long as he wants to be here we’re happy to have him", but there was no offer of a contract extension to back that up.

It's also widely believed that the owners wanted a say in the XI picked for Wednesday's Champions League game in Hungary and that Perth was told he'd be dismissed if he didn't select the team they wanted.

Perth ignored that instruction, picked his own side and got some pretty poor defending in a 3-0 loss in return. "I feel I set the team up right," he said after the game.

Within 24 hours, he was gone, Perth unable to win that power struggle which is dragging the club back.

Those close to Perth wonder if he should have stood up to the owners in public to explain his situation to fans frustrated with the team's slide, or if he should even have quit long before it came to the Champions League.

Dundalk FC chairman Bill Hulsizer, pictured, right, with Linfield chairman Roy McGivern.

He'd won two trophies in his first season as manager but this was one battle he could not win.

Despite the side's poor form since the league resumed, few fans were calling for his head and none welcomed his dismissal this week. Form was poor, and Perth said he had to take the blame for the Champions League loss, but the club's problems ran deep.

As European football prepares to sit back and watch an obscenely wealthy club soaked in petrodollars (PSG) take on another financial behemoth (Bayern Munich) in the Champions League final on Sunday, some Dundalk fans will wonder about the journey they have undergone in the last eight years, and how the club has been changed by virtue of that investment by Peak 6.

When Stephen Kenny went in as Dundalk manager at the start of the 2013 season, with Perth as his assistant, the club were at a low ebb financially and football-wise.

Money was so scarce that Dundalk fans were engaging in activities like bag-packing at local supermarkets to drum up some cash to keep the club alive, the kind of charity drive more suited to a local underage club.

The Peak 6 interest, sparked by the club's remarkable European run in 2016, took Dundalk FC onto a new plane financially.

Bag-packing to try and bring in €100 was long forgotten at a club whose most recent set of accounts showed payments of just under €70,000 in agent and intermediary fees.

Cork City fans, who a decade ago had seen their own club taken over, and then ruined, by profit-chasing foreign investors before their rebirth as a member-owned but cash-strapped club, watched as the American owners took charge of Dundalk and muttered how it would all end in tears, as it did in Cork once foreign money got involved.

There was an innocence and an honesty about the title-winning sides managed by Kenny with Perth as his assistant, players like Sean Gannon, Brian Gartland, Daryl Horgan and Andy Boyle turned into serial medal winners, Dundalk the first League of Ireland side to really win the hearts and mind of the general public here.

Making an impact in the Champions League was a key goal for the owners: right now, even qualifying for Europe next season is not guaranteed.

Last year was a successful one for Dundalk but they still managed to record a loss of €1.2m and while the owners have invested in training facilities, Oriel Park remains ridiculously outdated and underdeveloped.

And fans will wonder what they lost as well as gained in the last three years as well as losing Kenny and Perth in the space of 18 months.