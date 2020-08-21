| 16.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The power struggle and the pressure of Vinny Perth's final days at Dundalk

Former Dundalk manager Vinny Perth and Mark Burton, left, prior to the FAI Cup first round win over Waterford FC at Oriel Park earlier this month. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Former Dundalk manager Vinny Perth and Mark Burton, left, prior to the FAI Cup first round win over Waterford FC at Oriel Park earlier this month. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Former Dundalk manager Vinny Perth and Mark Burton, left, prior to the FAI Cup first round win over Waterford FC at Oriel Park earlier this month. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Former Dundalk manager Vinny Perth and Mark Burton, left, prior to the FAI Cup first round win over Waterford FC at Oriel Park earlier this month. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Aidan Fitzmaurice

It was just before midnight on Thursday when time was called on Vinny Perth's employment at Dundalk FC with a brief statement from the club of just 86 words confirming the severing of an eight-year alliance.

But the game was up for Perth long before that, even in advance of Wednesday's Champions League defeat in Hungary to Slovenian side Celje.

"He was so fed up of being undermined," says one club source.

Related Content