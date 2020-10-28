| 6.6°C Dublin

'The plan was to play at a place like the Emirates, for Liverpool' - Dan Cleary living Dundalk dream

Daniel Cleary is pictured during a Dundalk training session at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium in London before Thursday night's Europa League clash. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile Expand

Aidan Fitzmaurice

For one Dubliner, playing at the Emirates was part of the plan hatched as a teenager – but in the shirt of Liverpool.

Nine years after he left home, Daniel Cleary will trot out on to the turf of that London theatre of football on Thursday, but in the jersey of his adopted home Dundalk FC.

The career path didn’t take him where he thought it would, but the destination ended up the same – facing the Gunners in a game with a lot riding on it: Dundalk up against Arsenal, and up against it in general, in the Europa League on Thursday.

