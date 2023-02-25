The perfect final picture that sums up a true football man who is sorely missed

As a football fan, it's easy to take match nights for granted. You meet some friends in your local, or your club bar if you're lucky enough to have one, have a couple of drinks and head out to the stands hoping for a win. If you get one you can celebrate it afterwards, and if you don't you can still get together for a communal moan on why the three points didn’t arrive.

What is maybe unappreciated, and what this writer certainly never really gave much thought to until getting more involved in volunteering at my local club Bohemians, is the amount of effort and graft that a handful of dedicated staff and volunteers have to put in to give the average fan that match night experience.

It’s that little army of volunteers that is central to the ethos of our club and binds it together. And with all due respect to all who contribute and give their time, I think it’s fair to say that the late Derek ‘Mono’ Monaghan was the pillar that supported so much of what makes the ‘home of Irish football’ special and the heartbeat of Dalymount.

No matter who walked through the door, whether it was a President, a Eurovision-winning pop star, your average punter and even in a meeting with the legendary Pele, the welcome was the same. No airs and graces, a smile to greet you and an offer of any help you might need.

And while his absence was keenly felt last, as Bohs’ home season got underway on the six-month anniversary of his untimely passing at the age of just 43 in a freak car accident, the opening of a new stand bearing his name seems a fitting tribute.

As the club announced, with this being "the first stand to be named in Dalymount in over 20 years, there could only be one name for it.” So the Dundalk fans will be the first supporters to cheer their team from ’The Mono Stand’, which now sits beside the recently demolished Connaught St stand, and will now house away supporters until the Dalymount redevelopment takes place.

“When I think back, I just think of the things he did for everyone else, he just put a smile on everyone’s faces,” says his 16-year old daughter Zara on a recent tribute video from the club.

“No one since it happened had a bad word to say about him, even with other people sharing their memories of him with me, there’s just so many.

“He’s like a local legend. People would say there's no one else like him. He was one in a million.”

As a fan, I had known Mono for years from him serving pints and dropping over to our table when it was eventually time to call last orders in the Member’s Bar. Well enough for a chat and a hello if we bumped into each other on the street and the odd exchange on Facebook but that was it up until I volunteered for a board position in 2021.

From day one, Mono made himself available and I’d say in the last 12 months till his tragic passing I made or received more calls to and from him than anyone else in my contact list.

No matter what time of the day, except 2.30 in the afternoon when collecting his youngest daughter Sienna from school was rightfully his priority, he was there to help or just to chat and what would often only be a quick request could turn into a half-hour conversation about the club or life in general. I know that I was only one of many he interacted with or took calls from every day but six months on I still can’t believe I won’t be picking the phone up to him again.

The influence Mono had wasn't just restricted to ensuring the fans’ match night experience went well, it reached far further than that, as former manager Keith Long, who was in situ at the time of the tragedy occurred, recounts.

“You’re feeling a bit nervous, a bit anxious when you come into a new environment, a new club, (what was) a completely new challenge for me as a relatively young manager at that time, and Mono made me feel really really welcome,” Long says.

“He got on with everybody, I haven’t met a person who has a bad word to say about the man. To pass away in such tragic circumstances, leaving a young wife and young children, it’s so desperately sad. They reality is he’s irreplaceable.”

Nor was it in just the men's senior team that his interests lay, it was the club as a whole mattered to him.

“Mono was instrumental in our changeover from playing games in the Oscar Traynor to playing a full season in Dalymount,” says Emma McDonagh, coach with the women’s team, by way of example as she speaks of their move to the stadium last season.

“He took the lead on it and it didn’t feel like a tick-box for Mono to help us out, he really was fully invested in what he did.

“I asked the girls if they had anything to say and they said, the first time that they met him when we came here, he made us feel like Dalymount was our home. Not only the men's home and we were just coming here to play a game, he made us feel like this was a place for the women's team and we will be embedded here”.

Personally, I could give numerous examples of his generosity but the final one was last August on the week he passed when I was on a family holiday in Kerry, I was contacted by a German friend who was visiting Ireland with her son. She was hoping to bring him up to Dalymount to take a few pictures of the ground and asked if I could help.

Straight away I rang Mono who immediately offered to give her his number and he’d let her in whenever she could make it. When she got in touch and visited the following day he not only let her get her photos of the pitch but took her around the whole stadium, into the dressing rooms, showed off his beloved bars and the display cabinets dotted around the ground and walked her through the players’ tunnel.

She texted me the next morning to express her thanks and I’d sent it on to him. He replied saying how happy he was that they’d enjoyed it and laughed about how they’d got ‘the full experience’. She also forwarded a photo of him walking through that tunnel which turned out to be the last one ever taken of him. It was fitting that it was taken in Dalymount and fitting that it shows his phone glued to his ear, undoubtedly sorting a problem or arranging a favour.

His legacy is also still fueled by the sight of his family at every game, with his wife Elayne, son Adam (21) and daughters Zara (whose eulogy to him was probably the most touching I’ve ever heard at a funeral) and nine-year old Sienna all still involved in volunteering on various duties and all interwoven into the fabric of the club.

And while it's usually players or managers who have legendary status bestowed on then, it's not always the case.

“The word legend is thrown around a little bit too much", McDonagh adds." But I think Mono is a true Bohemian legend."

And the displays, banners and chants since he left us bear out the fact that the support feels the same way.

I know even six months on it’ll still feel like he’ll appear around the corner any moment gathering glasses or setting up the PA or doing any of the myriad tasks he undertook with the minimum of fuss. The adjustment is still being felt across the club and even more so right now when he'd normally have been in the thick of getting the ground ready for the first home games of both the men’s and women’s seasons.

The place will never be the same but it seems an apt tribute that every away fan that now visits will be standing in an area named after the man whose welcoming nature epitomised the spirit of ‘The People’s Club’.

As Zara neatly finished, “He’d be loving this, he’d love all the attention. Even with Johnny Logan coming over (to sing the Bohs’ anthem Hold Me Now at the funeral), he would have loved that.”

“Because he never really took much. I don’t think he really understood how much he meant to people and the effect he had on everyone.”

Maybe it was his unassuming nature that stopped his understanding of how much he was loved but hearing a packed Jodi Stand belting out "Here's to you Derek Monaghan, the Bohs love you more than you will know” every game ensures everyone understands it now.

That esteem is also shown by the donations of €70,200 pledged by over 1.5 thousand people to the gofundme page set up to help his family after his death. Or the packed-out tribute night at Vicar St at the end of November.

RIP, Mono, you’ll never be forgotten and as long as football is played at Dalymount will always be celebrated.

All fees for this article have been donated to the Fundraiser for the family of Derek 'Mono' Monaghan on www.gofundme.com/f/fundraiser-for-family-of-derek-mono-monaghan.