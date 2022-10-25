An unremarkable Monday night scoreless draw between Sligo Rovers and Derry City is unlikely to feature in any montage of the League of Ireland season, even if the outcome formally confirmed the destination of the title.

It was a strange evening for all involved with Shamrock Rovers, but ultimately a very satisfying one even though their manager Stephen Bradley had expressed a preference to avoid the anti-climax of winning the league while sat at home. That regret will fade, while the sense of achievement will be etched into history.

Within minutes of the whistle in The Showgrounds, Rovers had updated their crest on their social media feeds with a second star added to reflect the fact they now have 20 leagues to their name.

The first was earned 58 years ago, in 1964, when the Hoops finished top of the table for the tenth time. Two decades passed before they won another, and that kicked off the historic four-in-a-row run of the 1980s. Bradley’s side will now aim to emulate that feat next term.

Rovers are the dominant club in Irish football history, yet the gaps highlight how it hasn’t been plain sailing. A newer, younger generation of fans accumulated since their move to Tallaght in 2009 are now starting to gain the sense of entitlement that comes with repeated success. Older fans will remind them that life wasn’t always like this, especially those who soldiered through the wilderness, homeless years of the late 1990s and early 2000s where relegation to the First Division was the nadir as Rovers became a punchline.

You can never say never in a league that can resemble a game of snakes and ladders but it’s implausible that Rovers will ever sink to those depths again. The problems they will deal with going forward are good ones.

Expand Close Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley celebrates after his side's victory over St Patrick's Athletic at Tallaght Stadium. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley celebrates after his side's victory over St Patrick's Athletic at Tallaght Stadium. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Now they have a permanent home in Tallaght which will be complete with the addition of a fourth stand next year and a full-time training base in Roadstone that houses teams of all ages, with a senior women’s side the next step in the broader project. Their set-up isn’t perfect, but it’s the best on these shores by a distance and that’s why the worst case scenario now is markedly different than what it was a decade ago.

It's true that the exploits of Bradley’s side have failed to truly grab the attention of the wider Irish sporting public. There are multiple reasons for that. This sequence started in 2020 in a closed doors era where keeping the game going was the story rather than the exploits of any one side. Last year, they cruised to the crown with three matches to spare.

Read More

Derry put a challenge of sorts together this year but Monday’s struggle in Sligo was a fitting reflection of why they’ve fallen short – 12 draws from 34 matches highlights a lack of killer instincts. Bradley’s charges have lost one more game than the Candystripes, but enjoyed victory 22 times compared to 18 for Ruaidhri Higgins’ upwardly mobile challengers.

Head-to-head matches have been tight, and Derry knocked Rovers out of the cup, but Rovers deliver with greater frequency. Last week, we questioned if the facile nature of the 2020 and 2021 successes would lead to nerves with Derry closing the gap and looking certain to bring the race to the wire. When Rovers fell behind five minutes into the visit of St Patrick’s Athletic, intrigue levels increased. The manner with which the Hoops metronomically kept doing their thing to eventually deliver a 4-1 success illustrated why they are champions.

Europe is what turns heads and an unfortunate consequence of the closeness of the title race is that Rovers have entered Conference League group stage games with more than the game at hand on their mind. Bradley will have no reason to hold back against Gent on Thursday and in Djurgarden next week but these are dead rubber encounters because the Hoops have been eliminated already. Arch-pragmatism informed their decision making. The €4m prize for reaching the groups was the promised land and the justification for considerable outlay, yet the bottom line financial mission is to do it every year. The only realistic way to benefit from the backdoor routes is to qualify for Europe as champions.

Hence, the place on the starting grid in 2023 took precedence over the bonus section of the 2022 Euro run. It means they won’t be getting much of a mention in the end of year awards shows that cover all codes but motivation to go again might be gained from having new worlds to conquer.

Privately, there are people at the club who would acknowledge that the squad probably needs freshening up in certain areas to go up another level and Europe has exposed flaws. The emergence of Derry City as a genuine rival with deep pockets will focus minds too. Bradley said last week that lessons have been learned from the juggling act of balancing league and European concerns.

Of course, it’s by no means guaranteed that the Dubliner will be there when the test comes around again. He turned down Lincoln earlier this year, before his son’s illness put any football dilemmas in perspective. Nevertheless, Bradley remains ambitious and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Rovers face more speculation about the 37-year-old’s future when jobs crop up over the winter. Clubs in all countries and at all levels can be gut punched by the departure of influential bosses and the one thing that could really dislodge Rovers from their perch is not having a strategy in mind for when that day comes.

In all other departments, they are set up to dominate. Crowds are up in Tallaght, a classic case of build it and they will come in terms of facilities. Rovers pointed out last week that their Friday night average is now in the region of 6,400. Rescheduled Sunday fixtures brought about by their European exploits affected footfall – the overall average is around 4,700 - but the bottom line growth is reflective of health. The four-in-a-row joy of 1987 was tempered by the closure of Milltown and the effective end of an era. For Rovers, it’s a different ball game now.