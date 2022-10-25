| 11.9°C Dublin

The one thing that could dislodge Rovers from their perch is not having a strategy for if and when Stephen Bradley departs

Daniel McDonnell

Graham Burke, centre, Roberto Lopes, left, and Richie Towell celebrate. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand
Graham Burke, centre, Roberto Lopes, left, and Richie Towell celebrate. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

An unremarkable Monday night scoreless draw between Sligo Rovers and Derry City is unlikely to feature in any montage of the League of Ireland season, even if the outcome formally confirmed the destination of the title.

It was a strange evening for all involved with Shamrock Rovers, but ultimately a very satisfying one even though their manager Stephen Bradley had expressed a preference to avoid the anti-climax of winning the league while sat at home. That regret will fade, while the sense of achievement will be etched into history.

