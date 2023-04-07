The League of Ireland deserves more respect, insists Saints’ Jay McGrath

St Patrick’s Athletic defender Jay McGrath believes the League of Ireland doesn’t get the respect it deserves from those in other leagues.

McGrath is loving life at Richmond Park after signing on a season-long loan deal last November from Coventry City.

He earned a first Ireland U-21 call up last month, has started the Saints’ last four league games and says he has been impressed with the quality the league has to offer.

“I would go so far as to say it’s underestimated, the quality in this league,” said McGrath, ahead of tonight’s clash with Premier Division newcomers Cork City (7.45).

“The league could do with a bit more respect from other leagues. There are a lot of very good players in this league. The tempo is good and it’s physical. I feel like I’ve fared well.

“I’d like to say I’ve exceeded expectations. I love it here, the team and the gaffer. I feel I’ve settled in really well from my first week. Hopefully I can push on from here.”

The 19-year-old centre-half signed for Coventry in September 2020 and went on to establish himself as captain of their U-21 side.

After a one-month loan spell at non-league Alfreton Town late last year, he was desperate to play more first-team football rather than get stuck in the academy system.

“As soon as it (St Pat’s) came up, I wanted to do it straightaway, there were no questions,” said McGrath, who turns 20 next week.

“You don’t want to become part of the furniture playing academy football week in, week out. You need to move your career on at some point and start playing real football. A lot of players my age would love to be doing what I’m doing now.

“Playing for St Pat’s, full-time in the League of Ireland, kids would love to do that. The first (academy) year was very helpful. I was still adapting as an athlete, getting stronger, so I did need it. But you also need at some point to go and play men’s football.”

Non-league side Mickleover gave McGrath his first taste of senior football at age 16 and he says it proved a catalyst to go on and reach new heights.

“In my first game I was shaking going on the pitch, I was just a little boy,” smiled the 19-year-old.

“Now I embrace it, I love walking out in front of the fans. When you don’t do it for so long, you miss it. You crave it, you crave the atmosphere.

“Since I left men’s football at 16, I’ve always had the itch to come back and play. I went into the academy system, harnessed my technical ability. But you can’t beat men’s football, the three points, the fans, everything.”

For McGrath, football is a family affair. His father John left Limerick to join Aston Villa’s academy as a teenager, before spending most of his career at Burton Albion, making 141 appearances in midfield.

He also earned six Ireland U-21 caps, and Jay admits being exposed to his father's senior dressing rooms from an early age made a significant impact on him.

“I’d be in the dressing room with him, and I’d sit behind the dugout at every home game,” added McGrath.

“Being about the environment since I was a boy, I knew what it was like going into it. It’s character building. I’ve always had my mind set on becoming a footballer, there was never anything else.

“My Dad is a great help to me, he’d be at every game he can, since I was small. Because he’s been there and done it, he knows how I’d feel after a game, and knows what I have to do to get better.

“He signed for Aston Villa but wasn’t at the top for as long as he wanted to be. He wants me to play at the top and that’s what I want to do.”