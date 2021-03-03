‘The League of Ireland can be a good breeding ground for Premier League prospects to play first team football’

St Patrick's Athletic manager Stephen O'Donnell is hopeful that a positive loan experience for Liverpool goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros can lead to more players of that calibre being sent to the League of Ireland.

The 19-year-old Czech netminder is well regarded at Liverpool, having signed a long term contract before sitting on the bench for a number of Champions League games in the autumn.

First team football at senior level is viewed as his next step and Jaros has been sent to Ireland to do just that.

O'Donnell has also recruited youngsters from West Ham and Reading on loan across the winter and thinks the league here should be looking to enhance its reputation by proving to be a good developmental environment for players in that bracket.

Jaros has impressed in pre-season and his progress this term will be of particular interest - and O'Donnell says it's a compliment that Liverpool have trusted the Saints with his presence.

"Originally when you declare your interest, the parent club have to have an interest going the other way and see it as a good developmental move for someone like Viteslav," said O'Donnell today.

"You tell them the truth and tell them they’re going to get the same training, same coaching and same schedule as over at Liverpool with the cherry on top that they’re going to get men’s football, first team games, and you’re going to see them in that arena, the parent club. And then you take it from there.

"If both parties are happy, then it can be a start of something and the League of Ireland can be seen as a good breeding ground for these hot prospects from U-23 teams and Premier League teams to go and play first team football."

"Everyone has been impressed with Vit since he’s come in. He’s 19 and goalkeeper is an unforgiving position. Like any goalkeeper, there is going to be mistakes made, no keeper goes through the season without making mistakes, He’s a good stature, a good size, technically very good, and ticks a lot of boxes to be a very good goalkeeper.

"He’s enjoying it, he’s settled in every well. Even though he’s Czech, his English is very good, he sounds more like a sort of a scouser, he’s settled in well. He’s enjoying it."

With Caoimhin Kelleher suffering an injury in the absence of Alisson over the weekend, some fears were expressed that any further issues back at base might result in Jaros being recalled as a precaution but the only provision in the deal is for a review in the summer in case there's difficulty. For all that Jaros is highly regarded, he now has to play games in order to enhance his status.

"The arrangement is we have him for the season but there is a little bit of a call back period during the summer time," said O'Donnell, who was speaking at the announcement of an increased sponsorship deal with security firm Manguard Plus.

"We know for sure we have him until the summer. All these keepers at the top of the tree, they came to a stage earlier in the career where they had to make the step into being a first choice goalkeeper. I was at Falkirk and we signed Kasper Schmeichel on loan and the next loan signing was Tim Krul. So they had to get their foot on the ladder also, and they’ve both went on to have very good careers.

"I’m very happy with the calibre of keeper we have, and ultimately he is 19, he is a young keeper but he doesn’t play like a 19-year-old."

