'The game was never in doubt' - No safety issues for Dundalk ahead of Vienna clash

Dundalk's game with Rapid Vienna will proceed as plans following a terrorist attack in the city. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Dundalk have been assured there are no safety issues surrounding Thursday's Europa League clash with Rapid Vienna in the Austrian capital, although security measures have been tightened up.

The Louth club arrived in Vienna on Tuesday afternoon to prepare for the group stage game against Rapid, but news had emerged before their departure from Dublin of the terrorist attack in the city which left four people dead. Dundalk were briefed by UEFA before they left Ireland and were told that the game, which will be played behind closed doors, was never in danger.

"UEFA were in touch first thing on Tuesday morning and Rapid Vienna contacted us early as well to explain the situation, that there would be extra security laid on. But the game was never in doubt," Dundalk's Chief Operating Officer Martin Connolly told the Irish Independent, speaking from the squad's training session in the city on Tuesday night.

"There will be a minute's silence before the game for the victims, both clubs agreed to that. But otherwise the game carries on."

Even before the attack in Vienna, Covid-19 regulations had imposed real restrictions on clubs playing in Europe, with clubs travelling in a limited 'bubble' on charter flights while players and staff were confined to only visiting the airport, their designated team hotel and the match stadium, and were not allowed to leave the hotel.

Vienna was heading into a planned Covid-related lockdown on the evening of the attacks so bars and cafes were due to be closed anyway.

"Our hotel is in complete lockdown, you can't even get a coffee," Connolly added. "There is extra security around but it's not overly dramatic, given that the incident took place five minutes away from our hotel, the hotel was in lockdown due to Covid even before the attack," Connolly added.



Dundalk are hoping to pick up their first points of the Europa League campaign away to Rapid.

