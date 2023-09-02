The full transcript of Vera Pauw’s explosive interview as former boss takes aim at FAI

Tony O’Donoghue: Vera at the close of business yesterday it was the last day in August and the last day of your contract with the Fai. Was it a coincidence that was the moment you released your statement?

Vera Pauw: No, it was ready for a few days. I did not even know it was my last day. I did it after the press conference of Stephen (Kenny) because I didn’t want him to get involved in this and this will be the only interview that I will give. No other media I will get involved in.

TOD: There has been quite a storm about your departure from the FAI particularly following that statement. I remember once you telling me you wanted to be the storm. Are you comfortable being in the middle of tis controversy?

VP: No, not at all. But the reason why I am here is not so much to defend myself though I think the people of Ireland deserve to know what happened because I have been supported so well by everybody. But especially to learn, because I think education is part of growing in sport and growing in women in sport, and not just in sport, but also transferred in business. And I think maybe there are some lessons to learn from this.

TOD: In your statement, you made some significant accusations against the executive of the FAI. Do you want to talk to me about the manner in which you believed they undermined your authority even before World Cup?

VP: My contract, that was an issue, yah. In January, the CEO was asked about the situation, his answers were not, let’s say the most handiest and I saved him before the February camp because I said at that moment, I wasn’t ready for it and I will deal with it as soon as the programme is set. I know that in press it has been said after the World Cup but I never said that, I said when my programme is set. And that was on the 10th of March.

I texted the CEO and said I was ready for a talk and we are now 25 weeks later and nothing had happened until two days before the end of my contract. In May, there would be a final discussion with an offer, which was not made and on the 9th of June, a text message came that an offer would be made before the end of that afternoon, so far before that Athletic interview came out. And then the Athletic interview came out.

I had personal reasons why I had to engage in it, and the details are known by the CEO and the communications manager, so I have been completely open to them about it but it looks now as if the same things were put into that article and I have stepped over borders to engage players, or to put players under pressure just before the World Cup. Which was not the case. And of course, timing was not okay. But from that moment on, the CEO has had meetings with staff members, with players and that has had a major influence on the development of the authority during the World Cup.

FAI president Gerry McAnaney, left, Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw and FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill, right

TOD: Can I ask you though, do you regret bringing up the Athletic allegations again. Do you feel you absolutely had to bring it up before the World Cup? Could it not have waited until after tournament?

VP: I have done everything for that. I have done everything to get it after the World Cup and they said if you do not engage, we just write it all. I had no choice, although I have a choice, of course I have a choice but I had no choice. I had asked the CEO to stop engaging with people. He said he had a right to do so, and he has.

But to step into the space of technical affairs, which is the connection and the way the team-building process is going, I’ve explained to him that it would be detrimental effect and that my space would be restricted and that every single step that I would make could be placed into a corner of mental pressure, safeguarding, everything that was coming with it. And that happened as a result of it.

TOD: Don’t you feel that the FAI had a duty of care towards its players because of the allegations, which of course I know you deny, had resurfaced again, a requirement to ensure the players were in a safe environment?

VP: Yes, and the FAI must do something. But in the article, there were the same things that were written in December, at the end, and the way they were treated now was more to safeguard the management, and to make sure they were doing the right things instead of what is best for the team now.

When we qualified for the World Cup we all know what a huge, let’s say, disruption was there. I stood up for the players and for the FAI. I have engaged for over five hours with press, one by one, to protect everybody.”

TOD: You’re referring to the dressing-room and the post the Glasgow Hampden Park victory?

VP: And I’m not saying this should be done now, but if it would have been treated in a way that together we will stand this, it would have had a different outcome, because what happened now is that the ones that have been spoken with, changed their behaviour. And the starting points of sports organisation is about creating atmospheres to have results in which health and safety, a safe environment for the players, it’s a fundamental, it’s a part of that. But everybody knows me over four years and everybody stood up for me because they knew me in December. But now we have made a programme, we have made agreements, and one of the agreements for example was that we would have a bubble so that I could have my moments to address things. And the bubble would be breakfast, lunch, dinner and the team meetings. For not one second has it been guarded. Management came in and out at any moment that they wanted.

TOD: So you didn’t want FAI executives to be part of that bubble?

VP: No, because those are the moments that you can do the little things, like guys this is what we agreed with commercial, we all are in green now, or we cannot wear other brands. But if there are strangers in, it’s like as if you call off a child. You cannot do that with strangers in there, because the atmosphere would be completely different. So I had to find all different ways to get these little things about the normal team rules, like gear, timing, recovery, things like that, just remarks, to get that to the players.

And then one of the things was that people had to guard, safeguarding the players. So I was checked constantly. There was even a FIFA safeguarding officer at the first training that entered the pitch in between the white lines around the pitch, on the pitch. And I was told that every team would have a safeguarding officer and that the safeguarding officer was free to come and go whenever she wanted. So I engaged with her. After the training I said, you are welcome to come here at all times, but don’t come on the pitch, because the pitch is the players and the staff and nobody else. So she apologised, because I said, I am sure that FIFA said to be better to restrict yourself from being present. So she apologised and I never saw her again.

TOD: Was that common that there were safeguarding officers assigned to all teams at the World Cup?

VP: Well, I was told so. But after the World Cup I’ve engaged with all the coaches I know, and I know quite some, and every single coach said, ‘Safeguarding officer? What? I don’t even know about the existence of it’. One even thought that I mentioned the safety officer. No, no, safeguarding officer. ‘I don’t know anything about it and nobody entered the pitch’.”

TOD: How did you feel, being under such outside scrutiny having been with this side for four years, delivering them to their first World Cup finals?

VP: It was so hard, because I couldn’t engage with them anymore. I was guarded constantly. I was walking on eggshells. So, there was hardly any moments anymore that I could engage. Because the doctor, she couldn’t help it, it was put on her plate as an emphasis. The outcome was, for example, matchday plus-one, it is very important that the whole team is on the pitch, because then you make the first analysis, the emotions of the game, and then after the free day you come back to it. But all the players had to be in the pool. Safeguarding, everybody had to be in the pool. So the second, let’s say the bench players, they had to go to the pitch, which separated them. And they were already separated because we had to travel on separate flights with a separate jet lag protocol. Now, we came back from Perth after the Canada game and we had to fly through the night. We arrived early in the morning, so everybody slept only three hours. I sent them to their beds for six hours and then we were going to training. And of course the lineup in the pool. But now the players were tired, so the doctor told me that they couldn’t train, that she strongly advised to not train with the players. But the subs had to train. Everybody knows that they have to train, match day plus one. But it ended up that I was told that if somebody rolls their ankle, do you know you could get a safeguarding claim on you? And I thought, right, this is it, I am the expert in the load of the players and I have now been told not to load the players.

Which meant, Matchday -1 you don't do much. Matchday, they did some runs. Matchday +1 training. Matchday +2 is always a free day. So at the end of Matchday +3 they would train. Five days of hardly, or no, training. Everybody knows that that cannot be during a World Cup. I'm so proud of what we did in the gym, we actually drove with the bus in a circle so that the fans would be away so that nobody saw, because the players were sitting on the bus at that moment already. Together with Kim the physio and myself, we set up a programme that at least the toners on the legs would build up and that the stability would build up so that they wouldn't get injured. But everybody knows that it is the head coach who is the performance manager, and I am educated over 35 years, and I have the experience to know that at that moment the players who did not play had to train. But you can imagine that if all the tools are taken away from you, that everybody can do whatever they want to, you have no tools anymore.

TOD: So your authority was undermined. How did that manifest itself in terms of the players and their attitudes or actions towards you?

VP: Everybody knows that the bond between me and the players was so good and there was space for friction and there was space for discussion and there was space for joy and there was space for laughter. But now, I just felt the players drifting away - in their looks to me and in the way that they were dealing with it. And I found out that behind my back, all things were happening. I found out that behind my back, even my staff was talking bad about the players. My assistant was talking bad about me to players. Even the selection process, which was anonymous, he was questioning and he was putting out. I only found out later but those things are really, really annoying.

TOD: Do you feel betrayed?

VP: Yes, I felt betrayed. Yeah.

TOD: The players were asked so many times in the various press opportunities to give you backing, or asked about their attitude and they declined to give their backing. I’m sure it was difficult but how did that make you feel?

VP: The thing is they were briefed. One player was really upset about how her remarks were put in the press. So I went to her because I was told that she was really upset, because she just said what she had to say. And I said, 'Listen, I know how you feel about me, don't worry, I know what's happening here. I beg you, don't worry, it doesn't touch me because I know how you feel about me.'

Yeah, they were in such difficult positions. I don't blame any player at all for anything, because if that is happening around them. They are young people who are playing at their first-ever World Cup, everything is happening around, and now the border is put further and further and further away, and my way as a coach is always being clear. So if management is engaging like that, is interfering like that, clarity is out of the way. And that clarity, players need that to have a hook to hold on. And that clarity was taken out. They did not feel comfortable, they were unsure what to do, they were unsure what was happening. And I decided at one point to step back, to think, 'Right, this is not about you, this is about the World Cup and helping the players to give their best performance ever, every single game.' And that is what I've just been focusing on.

TOD: Can I ask you though about your relationship with your captain, Katie McCabe.

Before the team played France in the send-off game, she was clearly disappointed that the press conference was almost all about the allegations that you deny. As the World Cup went on, she seemed to be more upset or disappointed, culminating in the final game against Nigeria where she appeared to ask you from the pitch to make changes, Subsequently you did say you asked for Sinead Farrelly to be take off. Did you make that situation worse than it should have been?

Vera Pauw said she has spoken at length with Katie McCabe since the World Cup

VP: Well, at that point I just said what was going on. I was asked for it. I don't blame Katie. She was put in a position because of the talks with the CEO and management ongoing, that she couldn't place it anymore.

If I hear before the France game was exactly what I had discussed with the management. Of course she was disappointed, and I would be also. I would be also. But again, I had no choice.

The management could have said, 'Listen, we know what was going on, we heard the background. In December we said we know Vera. We back her and there are no differences so we just go on because we know it is not true.

TOD: Why did that change from December to July?

VP: I think the management were starting to get fed up. It’s five years ago, this is nothing to do with us. Quite right so. So I said if you do not want to extend my contract because of this, an abused woman with this background being charged, if you don’t want this, I understand. Just say not to me. And say it before we leave for Australia. I am a professional, I will give my all but then it is clear and everyone will know what is going on.

TOD: So you offered them a way out?

VP: Yes and I would have accepted and I understood it. And that is the key reason why that contract was not offered.

TOD: So do you think they may have been waiting to see if the team performed better or got out of the group that they may have extended the contract?

VP: You have to ask them. I do not know. What I do know is things were happening. For the first time in lie, I was so proud of myself that under these circumstances I made sure the team were ready. There was hardly any team more ready than us at the first moment of that World Cup. Look at Germany, England, China, Us, Colombia and Morocco. So many teams had to grow into that tournament. We did not have to grow into that tournament. I’m so incredibly proud of that in the circumstances.

TOD: Do you think any manager has a life span, particularly in international football?

VP: Yes there is. But my bond was so good that I thought it was..I felt I had to give something back to the Irish people, to the players of course, the Fai. All the vibes and the fantastic journey we had together. And that is why I am not blaming the players at all. They had the first experience and everything was new for them.

TOD: Can I ask you about the review which you say began while you were all still in the camp and you say that wasn’t acceptable to you?

VP: The thing is an organisation first needs to put down the targets of the association, the mandates that has been given, the programme that has been set, the outcome of that programme, the performance and then everything that comes with that. The evaluation of that needs to be done with the person who is responsible and who is in charge of leading that programme. If you then have something to ask, you need somebody independent to make a review with staff members. It is the first time that I hear that the whole squad is asked to come in. If you turn it around, if you start with the little things and niggles that players feel, whether players have not been playing much, been on the bench or felt uncomfortable because of everything then that becomes the key part. That review was done by the technical director. He is not trained to do reviews and he was part of the process. So the assignment on the technical director is something…to do a review immediately starting in camp after the Nigeria game, is something you cannot reflect.

The evaluation has not been done, and he started with my assistant. First my assistant, then the communications manager, and I came in as the third person. I felt immediately that my assistant had set the benchmark with things that were absolutely ridiculous. For example he said there was no communication, we did not discuss things. Every morning we had a staff meeting and every single detail of, let’s say, my task have been discussed, from the setup of the training sessions to the game plan, the strategies. Every single thing was discussed with us.

Whereas in fact the information that I had to get from him, I never ever received one document from the scouting for example. The scouts put their documents in a drive. But there was no overall analysis. And the first moment I got it was the moment it was presented to the players. And then I was told I was late in the analysis to the players.

TOD: Were you interviewed for this review?

VP: I was in Aspert, in camp still without distance, without evaluation first of the aims and targets, so...

TOD: And then the CEO and the deputy director went to see you in Holland?

VP: Yeah. I brought a businesswoman who was a friend of mine and had also been in Australia so she had seen everything happening, as a second ear. We started with that article in the Athletic, it had been a key issue. I said ‘let’s make clear that has started everything, the huge bond that I had with my players has from that moment been separated’. Fair enough and I repeated that I said to management that ‘if you don’t want those issues any more, then just don’t extend my contract, but don’t try to find sticks now to be able to not extend the contract whereas there is the issue’.

Vera Pauw in Profile

And we spoke and all those issues are coming on my plate, technical issues, I am responsible and there was no evaluation. I found out that it was said that I was rigid in my philosophy and old fashioned, whereas this is one of the most progressive and advanced programmes that you can do and I don’t know any coach who is dealing with it like that. But I was actually told to put weight lifting and box to box running in because the players wanted that whereas I know that will harm the players if you put it next to the programme that we do.

TOD: Have you ever been called rigid before? Is there something about your personality you feel may be controlling?

VP: Well I have studied for 35 years and experienced for 35 years and I have been building it for 35 years, it is not that that it has always been the same, it is so different- now than it was in South Africa and before that. It’s been developing and developing and I have introduced all new things into that programme to make it better and better and therefore the affect has been so good.

I mean, the way that we performed; sharp, ready, connected, teamwork, that is something that you cannot deny. But if you are told to put things in that put you 20 years back in your development, and you know the health and safety of the players is then put on the table and actually I don’t care if they get injured but you have to do that, then I wonder.

It was even so that the technical director said that he wanted to have a line and that I was then the only one doing something different, that the FAI wanted to have one…he doesn’t know that this is the line of the FAI, this is the coaching philosophy of the FAI.

Even in the new job description of the new under 17 assistant manager that went out last week or two weeks ago, it was even written. The acting philosophy, the theory of starting on what the coach is and acting on that, game related interference, that is the philosophy of the FAI. So I am not stepping away from it, I actually took this job because I could finally work in this philosophy. Or vision is a better word.

TOD: So were you disappointed when the FAI executives met you at end of that meeting?

VP: Yes, because I said at the end … I had to teach what I was doing instead of having that during the evaluation. And at the end I said ‘can we conclude?’ because it was already set for two times, ‘can we conclude that this article has brought attention into that squad that we did not overcome’.

And first, management said yes and then they thought ‘no, no no, no’. I said because of false accusations? And then it was said ‘False? Do we actually have a Garda vetting of you, Vera’?

I fell off my chair because I don’t know why he said it. If you get a report about one of your employees in December 2022 the first thing you do is check if you have a Garda vetting, that is your job, isn’t it?

TOD: You were the head coach of the Irish international women’s team. Were you ever Garda vetted?

VP: Of course I was. Of course I was and I am the first one to demand that every single one working with young people or older people – it doesn’t matter – has that, because that is the only way, that is the only tool you can have to protect your players.

TOD: So you’ve made very strong accusations against FAI executives now. Do you expect there will there be consequences for them?

VP: No what I want is for people to learn from this because nobody would ever , ever start with the assistant, to start the review with the assistant of Pep Guardiola or of Stephen Kenny or Dick Advocaat or Ten Hag. Nobody would, but with a woman you can. The reason I sit here is to explain what happened because I am sure that management did not intend to do this. They didn’t, they thought this was the right thing, but it wasn’t.

This is not the way that you safeguard your policy. What about the safeguarding of the coach? Is there anyone who takes care of that? Is there anyone who takes care of excluding your coach from those talks?

If I get after the Canada game, the Nigeria game would not for us have any outcome any more. I am asked ‘what are you doing regarding the subs? Are you going to let the subs play?’ That is interference in technical affairs.

Ireland manager Vera Pauw celebrates with her players after their FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualifying match against Sweden at Gamla Ullevi in Gothenburg in April of last year. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

TOD: Who asked you that?

VP: The management. And that would never ever have been asked to Pep Guardiola or Dick Advocaat or Louis Van Gaal or Stephen Kenny. And then I was told what I had to say about the contract. I am an independent woman and I have never harmed the FAI. I think I have only safeguarded the FAI, if anything, and I would never expose people, so why am I told what to say, which was not true, so as you know my answer was “I have been clear” because that was the truth. I was disappointed and that was an outcome of talking with everybody behind my back. That would never have happened with a male coach.

TOD: So the news that your contract wouldn’t be renewed came late on Tuesday night. In this era of social media, there hasn’t been one player to say thank you to you. When they have often been very quick with social media posts. How disappointing is that to you?

VP: Many players have done that to me. Not all but many. And many parents. That is so good to hear because they have seen their daughters developing.

TOD: So you have had since the news some good wishes from some players?

VP: Yep, yep. From several players, more players but not from all.

TOD: And can I ask you about your relationship with the captain now? Have you spoken to her since World Cup?

VP: Yes but please can I answer also on not going to social media. I understand that because it is such a difficult position. They have not asked for this. I do not blame that to not do this because they need to go on, either with me or another coach. So how can people expect that from them with all the issues and tensions were there. I do not blame them, I understand that and I hope everyone understands it too. Because they don’t deserve this.

TOD: And your relationship with Katie?

VP: Katie, after a week we have spoken for over an hour with each other. We are absolutely fine with each other. Also she admitted the tensions were so high, it was the first time and I admitted that for me it was very difficult in that situation. So I hope…I ‘ve seen a lot on twitter regarding Katie. I hope that stops now because it is a young woman who made a mistake. I’ve made mistakes, everybody make mistakes. And she should not be held accountable players. In every team there are explosive players. How many teams do you not see male players shouting at a male coach. I even remember Ferguson throwing a boot at somebody. Katie is absolutely fine. And I love Katie. And without spark, no fire. And without fire no performance. And Katie gives us so much. I am okay with players reacting to me. That doesn’t mean I haver to go with that because I have another responsibility, I have the overview and the knowledge and experience. But if players react, for me that is not an issue, that is an issue for others. And that is probably why she said what she said. Because for me it is no issue. We talked about it afterwards and she acknowledged that you shouldn’t do that and that the world is watching. But no hard feelings to her at all.

TOD: Can I ask you now about the future for you in a football sense? Would you like to continue coaching?

VP: I go back, I know the issues stick with me. Whatever articles are written it will always come back whether I like it or not. I feel so rewarded that…I’ve had two offers in the process that I stopped because I was waiting for the contract. The FAI did not have social behaviour to at least take a month’s notice to tell me because that is normal in HR activity, isn’t it? To give your employee the time to find something. Now all the places are occupied. And I have said no to two offers, one was better than the other, but I said no because I was with Ireland. And I hope to keep going. But after it was known , within a day I was called by the AFC because they were so astonished by the development of Ireland, that they want me to teach the course in Bangkok, to their tutors of A licence and Pro Licence of all Asia and to explain how we did, what steps and methods and so on. That gives me the feeling that…it’s not just me saying that we have done so well, everyone has seen it and people are astonished. I’ve been asked y UEFA to analyse Champions league men and women, I did that before but now I can do it more intensively. That makes me feel that people do recognise my experience and my knowledge.

TOD: So when you look back on your time with Ireland, obviously qualifying for the World Cup and playing in the World Cup but what other highlights will you look back on?

VP: I think to see the team to grow every single game, every single game was better apart from Greece game away. Not always the result like Ukraine away but every single game was better and football doesn’t always reward you And the strong will to go to the World Cup, achieve the impossible, that whole journey sticks with me. And I have made the decision that I will make a huge photo album with all those memories, because that is what I want to take that with me, not the last month and the way it happened. But for now it is important that people take the lessons out of it and probably think for themselves, ‘yeah, maybe she’s right, maybe we should have done this in a different way and indeed we would not have done it if I would have been a male coach with the knowledge and experience that I have.’ And yeah I hope that is what stays.

TOD: Vera Pauw, thanks you so much for talking to us.

VP: Thank you.