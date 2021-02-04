‘The club want us to be more international’ – Giovagnoli outlines Dundalk’s transfer strategy

Dundalk head coach Filippo Giovagnoli at the launch of Bank of Ireland as Associate Sponsors of the League of Ireland

Dundalk boss Filippo Giovagnoli says the lack of suitable talent in Ireland forced him to look to foreign shores even though wages "are not a problem" for his club, and he's confident that his multi-national side can put up a real challenge for the Premier Division next season.

Eleven members of their 2020 squad have left Oriel Park since the end of last season, including stalwarts Gary Rogers, Sean Gannon and John Mountney.

And while manager Giovagnoli retains an interest in former Dundalk man Richie Towell, who is out of contract with Salford City in the summer, all five of their new signings are foreign nationals who have come from abroad.

They include senior internationals from Latvia and the Faroe Islands as well as Alessio Abibi, their Albanian/Italian goalkeeper. Dundalk have also been linked with a player from South Korea, but that move has been held up due to work permit complications.

"The club want us to be more an international club, outside Ireland, and we follow the direction of the club, they have a vision to open up the League of Ireland to more open ideas for football and we try to respect the vision of the owners," Giovagnoli said at today's launch of Bank of Ireland's arrival as associate sponsors of the SSE Airtricity League, the company also backing the More Than A Club community work scheme.

He says he looked at options for players within the league but decided to hire from abroad.

"We did (look for players in Ireland) but we didn't find the deal with the players, and for some positions to be honest the type of player we were looking for wasn't available so we had to go overseas," he added.

"It's not about the wage, it's about the profile of the player, their interest to come, their willingness to improve and come to a league like this, it's not about the wage, that they are less expensive, wages is not a problem for the club, it's to find the right profile.

"We looked in the Italy market but there was nothing available so we looked to other markets, northern Europe and eastern Europe, they are really good markets, players who are strong and young, have international experience, play with their national teams and they look to the League Of Ireland like an opportunity to progress and maybe then go to the next level.

"This is our vision, recruiting players who want to be better but at the same time they are here to win trophies and be competitive.

"We are replacing quality with quality, the players who came in are really important for quality, they have experience but are young, they are mature young players," he added.

Ahead of his first full season in charge, Giovagnoli says his side will challenge for the title.

"We have to, it's what we need to do, we are going to play and win games, try to battle to win the league. Last season we had a different approach in the league, when we came in the only objective was to qualify for Europe and we did that," he said.

"We had to pay attention in the league while we were playing super-important games in Europe so it was difficult but this year it will be different, our focus is massively on the league.

"This league, it will be like playing a derby every weekend, a really strong league but we are going to prepare for the high challenge in front of us and we will be ready. The objective is the league.

"We have time to implement our style of play, we want to try to dominate the game, have possession, play a type of football that is complete, this is our objective, a style of play which can develop players, we believe the style is important to develop players, we want to win but we also want to develop players."

Online Editors