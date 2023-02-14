‘The challenge is to get Bray back to the top’ – Seagulls boss Ian Ryan

Bray Wanderers head coach Ian Ryan is hoping his new-look side can help bring the feel-good factor back to the club after a difficult 2022 campaign.

Ryan arrived at the club on a two-year deal last November after departing Wexford FC, and has since made 15 new signings ahead of their First Division opener against Treaty United this Friday.

The 35-year-old is keen to get the Wicklow club ‘back to where they should be’ following a challenging season on and off the pitch last term, their first after merging with Cabinteely.

The Seagulls finished in seventh, 17 points off the play-offs after just six wins in 32, while ugly scenes were also witnessed at some games.

Then manager Pat Devlin clashed with a section of supporters after a draw at Wexford FC last May, while a month later some fans engaged in violent behaviour towards stewards away at Longford Town.

The club condemned the actions of the fans involved, and subsequently appointed a fan liaison officer to allow supporters voice their concerns to the club. Devlin has remained at the Carlisle Grounds as head of football for 2023.

“Bray, as everyone probably knows, didn’t have the best of years on and off the pitch last year,” said Ryan, who was linked with the Bohemians job before taking the reins at Bray.

“We’re not under the illusion that everything is perfect at the minute. The message from me and the club is that we want supporters and everyone together and a vibrant ground. Hopefully a couple of results and a team that plays attractive football will help that.

“It’s been brilliant since I arrived. There was an open day last week which was brilliant, a lot of people were there. That’s what we need to do and we need to do more of it. Within the camp it’s positive, everyone is happy and we have a good mix with the academy.”

Bray have been preparing for the new campaign with friendlies against the likes of St Patrick’s Athletic and Shelbourne, while they also face Shamrock Rovers in the Leinster Senior Cup quarter-finals this month.

Ryan is pleased with the side he’s assembled, which includes five-time Premier Division winner Dane Massey and experienced full-back David Webster, who will captain the Seagulls this term.

“The challenge for us is to get Bray back to where they should be, competing at the top end,” added Ryan, who had spells at Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne as a player before retiring in 2015.

“We are hungry to do that, it’s a historic club. We have a blend of experience with Dane and Webby, but the majority of them are around 23 years old, all young exciting lads.

“Galway United and Waterford are aiming for that top spot, but it doesn’t always work out that way.

“The other eight are looking at the play-offs and we’d love to get there.”