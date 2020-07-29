Close

The big restart: How each club stands as the League of Ireland resumes

SPORTSFILE

Daniel McDonnell

The record books will show that the debate around whether the 2020 League of Ireland season would return lasted for longer than the post-shutdown action.

Pandemic politics have drained the protagonists. When it emerged yesterday that the FAI are against the idea of First Division clubs charging for the streaming of their games, even though some had invested on that basis, there was more hand-wringing.

At times, it has become far too easy to forget that clubs here actually do play football as well as engage in never´-ending debates about formats and finance.

