‘The aim is to bring Shelbourne to higher levels’ – New Shels owner insists Reds won't be a feeder club for Hull

Shelbourne’s new majority shareholder Acun Ilicali insists the Reds will not act as a feeder club for Hull City, who he purchased in January 2022.

In his first press conference since taking over the Drumcondra club, the Turkish businessman spoke at length about his ambitions for the Reds having become its majority shareholder earlier this month.

“We discovered a hidden treasure in Dublin and it is called Shelbourne,” said the 54-year-old, speaking to a packed press conference room at the Aviva Stadium this afternoon.

“I want everyone to understand we are not thinking of getting some players here and bringing them to Hull City. This is not the project. The project is to make Shelbourne in a better position with a better squad. I believe everything will be better for both teams.

“Whenever we talk about Shelbourne, we talk individually. Of course there will be a relationship between Shelbourne and Hull City, which will be a big advantage for both clubs but this is not like there is a team in Ireland that will just feed Hull City. No.”

Ilicali, who is worth an estimated €92 million having made his fortune in Turkish media, looked at some clubs in Belgium and Portugal before committing to Shelbourne. He aims to help the club to great success, including in European competitions.

“We want to take this team with our coach (Damien Duff), who we believe in, to high positions, especially European cups first of all,” said Ilicali.

“If you ask me what the potential is, it is to go to the European Cups and make European success. Our vision is based on having victories in Shelbourne. After we have this success, I hope, then both teams can enjoy this success.

“There can be some players (moving) from Shelbourne to Hull City, and from Hull City to Shelbourne, but I want all of you to understand this is an individual project for us. We want to go to big success with Shelbourne and the fans. They love the team from their heart. For me it's a good advantage. The aim is to bring Shelbourne to higher levels. This project for us, is an individual project that will bring Hull City a big advantage, but Hull City's presence will be a big advantage to Shelbourne too.”

In terms of Tolka Park, new chairman Tan Kesler said they are acutely aware of the special bond supporters have with the ground.

“The stadium is something very sacred to the club,” said Kesler.

“We were speaking with the board members and our coach, he mentioned he played there when he was young. A lot of exciting things will happen, as far as the technicality and how it will be done, it is too early to commit to an answer. Tolka Park is special for our club and there will be some improvements in the future. We are still working on it.”

Vice-chairman Andrew Doyle confirmed the club were still committed to purchasing the Richmond Road venue from Dublin City Council.

“We are continuing with the negotiation with Dublin City Council. That obviously takes time. We remain committed to the process,” he said.

Ilicali also hopes Tolka Park can draw crowd of up to 15,000 supporters in years to come, when the ground is redeveloped.

“When we bought Hull City the average attendance was 8,000. In the last game of the season we played to 23,000, and our expected average this year is 20,000. I see the same potential here,” added Ilicali.

“If you ask me, it is not illogical that this team in the future will play to over 10,000, 15,000 fans. This country has the potential, as an island you are very good at football. Our aim is to motivate our fans and to make the fan base bigger. We are going to concentrate on the kids. I love kids, I love them coming to the game, their energy. We will motivate everybody so we will have more and more fans. If you ask me what the potential is here, if everything goes well, then over 20,000 is possible in this country.”