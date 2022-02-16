‘The agents’ side of it is really worrying’ – Bohemians call on LOI clubs to unite in bid to end loss of talent to UK for tiny fees

Bohemians have called for League of Ireland clubs to work together and stand up to agents to prevent the loss of star talent to the UK for tiny transfer fees.

Since the end of last season, Sligo Rovers lost key players Johnny Kenny and John Mahon once Scottish clubs triggered the €150,000 release clause in their contracts, Crystal Palace paid Drogheda United just €50,000 for Killian Phillips while out-of-contract players such as James Brown, Georgie Kelly and Dan Cleary moved to the UK for free, and Bohs got compensation, but not a transfer fee, for Ross Tierney's move to Motherwell.

An English Premier League side paying a five-figure sum for a player here is a concern to clubs, as is the departure of a prospect like Kenny for only €150,000, and Bohs COO Daniel Lambert says collective action is needed to remove relatively small buy-out clauses from contracts.

"The agents’ side of it is really worrying, you have so many agents trying to put clauses into contracts and I don’t think they benefit anyone but the agents. When the player does then move, they're not not getting the maximum value either. The club has to pay a bit more for the player," Lambert said.

"I don’t think we should be seen as a market where you can pick up a player cheaply, and someone will take a punt on them. "The league is good enough tha players can prove themselves here. We’ve seen the qualities of Ross Tierney when he moved, he’s been excellent.

"We need to have a stronger position as a league with agents to remove those clauses. I think it will benefit the players as well. It shouldn’t be about justy trying to get the first move away. With FIFA compensation you don't get paid what you are due, but no one's ever challenged it, no one ever gets the full compensation.

"If all clubs were to have a minimum amount, but it's difficult to do, if someone breaks it all trust is lost but if you agreed, for instance, for Category 3 clubs, the fee is €200,000, Cat 2 it’s €300,000. And it’s not broken. Then suddenly that option disappears for the agent.

"If we’re going to improve academies, have better set-ups, and have full-time staff, when good players are moving you have to be rewarded for that. But it shouldn’t be to the detriment of the player, who should get better terms for themselves if clubs are paying a bit more for them."