‘That’s not acceptable’ – Bohs boss Devine’s anger as fine looms following missile incident

Bohemians have identified and issued a ban to the supporter involved in the missile-throwing incident which led to a hold-up in play during their dramatic win over Drogheda United.

And manager Declan Devine has stressed that such episodes are “unacceptable” as Bohs now await their punishment from the FAI which will certainly involve a financial penalty and could even lead to the partial closure of a section of the stadium.

On the field, Bohs scored twice in the final minutes to defeat a ten-man Drogheda side 4-2, goals from Jonathan Afolabi and James Clarke coming in the closing stages to win the match.

But there was a delay late in the first half after an incident involving the crowd. After a goal by Bohs man Kris Twardek was disallowed, assistant referee Emmett Dynan was struck by an object thrown from Section A of the Jodi stand which housed home fans.

Referee Rob Hennessy delayed the restart of the match as he spoke to stadium and security staff due to concerns over the missile incident, and the stadium announcer told fans in the 4,322 crowd that the match would be abandoned if there was a repeat.

Bohs stated after the game that the individual involved had been identified, ejected from the ground and banned from future games. The Gypsies had recently been hit with a fine by the FAI after a coin was thrown at Shelbourne manager Damien Duff following a match at the venue but a larger penalty is now inevitable.

"We can't have it," manager Devine told independent.ie after the match.

“As far as I know the young lad was thrown out and that will be dealt with by the board but absolutely I'd appeal to the fans to control their emotions.

"They get behind the team. Yes, we have to make it a hostile environment but we have to make sure we don't cross the line, and that's not acceptable. We all suffer because of it, we had a warning a few weeks ago, it happened again tonight and it's unacceptable, we are all working so hard to improve on and off the pitch, and we don't want that reputation, that something like that can happen at Dalymount, Hopefully it won't happen again.”