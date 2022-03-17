'That would be common sense, don't get me started on that' - impasse continues over Rovers vs St Pat's cup tie

Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick's Athletic have been frustrated in their bid to use next week's international break to play the long-delayed semi-final in the Unite The Union Cup.

The new format of the cross-border competition for this season changed from a one-off final between the league winners in Northern Ireland and the Republic to a four-team version, where the top two in the League of Ireland would play each other in a semi-final as would the champions and runners-up in the Irish League from last season, and at the competition's relaunch in Belfast last October, the final was fixed for the Aviva Stadium on December 4th.

But that plan ran into problems straight away due to scheduling issues, with Rovers threatening to boycott the planned final due to a three-week gap between the end of their league season and that December date for the final.

A subsequent suggestion to play the matches in January, mid-season in the North and as part of pre-season for Pat's and Rovers, also well by the wayside.

Despite repeated attempts, no date was fixed for the Rovers-Pat's semi-final. There are no League of Ireland fixtures next week, with a blank weekend due to international call-ups and both clubs were agreeable to playing the Unite The Union game next Monday.

But due to concerns from sponsors, Unite The Union, over aligning the two semi-finals, the Dublin side of the semi will not go ahead as talks are ongoing on how to start the competition.

Rovers boss Stephen Bradley today said his side intended to play a friendly against cross-channel opposition during the international break next week but was frustrated that the cup tie against Pat's could not go ahead. "That would be common sense, don't get me started on that," he said.

"Right now I wouldn't want the break, at the start of the season you like to get going and keep going, we find it helps us get into our stride as we find our level, it does make sense when you look at the mayhem it's caused over the last few years in terms of call ups and games being off, the backlog of games it caused, it does make sense in the bigger picture but I'd love us to keep playing so the Unite The Union Cup would have been great."

Rovers have Andy Lyons on Ireland U21 duty next week while Roberto Lopes has been called up by Cape Verde for three friendly games. Alan Mannus is available again after illness ruled him out of Monday's 0-0 draw in Dundalk.

Meanwhile, Shelbourne have confirmed that Ireland international Jess Ziu will move to English top-flight side West Ham in the summer but will be available to the Reds for the first half of this season in their WNL title defence.

Ziu has been the subject of cross-channel interest for some time and was on trial at a number of UK clubs at the end of last season, where she was a key figure in Shels' title success. Now West Ham have made an offer and the 19-year-old will move to London in the summer.

"Shelbourne FC can confirm midfielder Jess Ziu has agreed to move to Super League side West Ham United in the summer of 2022," Shels said today.

"Jess has been a sensational player for the Reds since progressing through the Shelbourne FC Academy and at age 19 has already become a regular in the Republic of Ireland senior international squad.



"The Finglas native was instrumental in our FAI Women’s National League success last season and getting us to the FAI Women’s Cup Final. We look forward to Jess’ remaining time with the Reds this season and will wish her all the best as she prepares for a significant move to the Women’s Super League."

West Ham are currently sixth in the WSL table.