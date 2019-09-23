Dundalk manager Vinny Perth paid tribute to his players after they claimed another league crown - but wasn't pleased with how his team clinched the trophy.

'That wasn't the Dundalk way' - Vinny Perth delighted with league title... but not with how it was clinched

Goals from Sean Hoare, Robbie Benson and Michael Duffy were enough to secure a 3-2 win over rivals Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park, giving Dundalk an unassailable 15-point lead at the top with four games to play.

It means that the Lilywhites have now won five league titles in the last six years, but with the prospect of completing a domestic treble in 2019 still alive, Perth was in no mood to give his side a pass for their manner of victory.

After twice letting Rovers trim the gap to just one goal, Perth told RTÉ that he wasn't overly happy with the performance ahead of the FAI Cup semi-final with Sligo Rovers on Sunday.

"I want to forget the last 15 minutes, that wasn't the Dundalk way," Perth said.

"We have to fix that because we have a little bit more to do this season and we want to do that."

However, after initially voicing his frustration with the final moments, Perth then heaped praise on his talented squad.

"Tremendous from the players, they have driven this," he added.

"It has been a big six or seven years at this club and a lot of big players have driven this. I'm really proud of them. They are outstanding this season and they have really helped me.

"We have lost big players over the years. Richie Towell, Pat Hoban left, Daryl Horgan, Andy Boyle and Ronan Finn, then we lost Stephen. But there is a core group in here that drive it. I give them a hand but they have pushed it on to a new level this year. We weren't vintage Dundalk in the last 15 minutes but winning trophies is vintage Dundalk."

