'That notion is an absolute nonsense and a cheap shot' - McHugh weighs in on LOI/Schoolboy debate

FINN HARPS academy head Kevin McHugh has asserted that League of Ireland clubs have the expertise to deliver top level players if they can receive the right level of funding.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin indicated in an Off The Ball interview on Tuesday that the government would have to 'step up the plate' if the FAI put together a plan to prioritise the improvement of academy structures in the league.

The introduction of the national underage leagues and the handing over of responsibility to senior clubs has proved a contentious topic in the schoolboy sphere with established nurseries - in particular in Dublin - feeling there should have been room for them and questioning the ability of LOI outfits to produce talent.

However, McHugh has taken issue with some of the commentary around that, feeling that it underestimates the value of the national leagues to regional clubs and also overlooks the coaching talent in the LOI ranks.

But Harps legend McHugh acknowledges that finances and facilities are two major obstacles to progress and this is where assistance is required.

"It's a huge issue in Irish sport. I don't think there are many clubs that own their own facilities," said McHugh, speaking to the LOI Central podcast.

"It would be a great starting point if each club had their own base, a centre of excellence at each club, because if you had your own facilities than that money (spent on hiring and finding pitches) could be pushed somewhere else.

"It would be brilliant if the FAI were able to prioritise something like this and go hunting after the government to help. If you have professional academies you are going to have a better product and that will spill onto the international set-up as well.

"It (issues with facilities) is a headache I've got used to over the last few years and you've just got to suck it up and get on with it. At the same time, we would love a bit of help on it and would be really hopeful in the next year or so that the FAI would prioritise the academies and the funding towards them."

McHugh has been irked by comments which suggest League of Ireland clubs aren't equipped to manage the next generation, asserting that the knowledge is there if the funding was produced.

He also feels there's been a Dublin centric view to commentary around the schoolboy picture.

"I've had to turn off a few podcasts, different things where people have all these opinions and are saying League of Ireland clubs aren't fit to run academies. That's absolute nonsense," said McHugh.

"I know people in clubs in the UK and all over and in the States, and we have as many qualified coaches, experienced players and up and coming coaches coming through at League of Ireland clubs. That notion is an absolute nonsense and a cheap shot.

"If you go to any European country, all the top clubs in the top division have players coming in from ten years of age. People are kicking up stink we have them coming in at U13 and U14 level but truth be told that isn't young enough. It makes sense we have good academies at League of Ireland levels but it's important they have a good working relationship with schoolboy clubs in the region. That's the key to the whole thing.

"A lot of the Dublin clubs didn't have a problem (with the old system) because the DDSL was such a good standard. You had a really strong DDSL and really watery leagues all around the country.

"Now because of the national leagues and people stepping up to the plate with academies, you're starting to see more competitive teams around the country. The regional clubs did need a national league more than the Dublin clubs. The higher they can raise the bar and the more we can try and keep up with them.

"In my own personal opinion I really think the national leagues have been a good success and the regional clubs really need them. I feel it's a cheap shot to say that clubs can't run them.

"We don't have the facilities but we do have the expertise to make players better. But I can live with the facilities as long as we've got qualified people in to teach them the right things."