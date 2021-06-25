Ten-man St Pat's scrap for point at Waterford to remain top

Alfie Lewis of St Patrick's Athletic receives a red card from referee John McLoughlin during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division draw with Waterford at the RSC. Photo: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Shane Griffin's equaliser prevented St Patrick’s Athletic racking up a fourth win in a row at Waterford but Stephen O’Donnell’s side remain top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Matty Smith’s fifth goal of the season put the Saints ahead on eight minutes at the RSC but they lost Alfie Lewis for a professional foul 10 minutes later and conceded Griffin’s equaliser before the break.

From John Mountney’s threaded pass, Ben McCormack crossed to the far post where his opposite winger Billy King arrived on cue.

Brian Murphy batted away King’s close-range shot but McCormack was on there to whip the loose ball back into the six-yard box for Smith to bundle the ball home at the second attempt.

Stephen O’Donnell’s side seemed to be well on top, only for the game to swing on a controversial red card on 18 minutes.

Lewis was far too casual trying to play out from the ball, allowing Shane Griffin to rob him of possession.

Although the former West Ham United player impeded Griffin’s charge on goal, it seemed Sam Bone was covering but referee John McLoughlin deemed Lewis to be last man and duly sent him off.

Lone striker Prince Mutswunguma was the architect of the leveller on 35 minutes.

He drifted into the box from the right past Lee Desmond and his cutback was stroked first-time into the far corner by the unmarked Griffin.

Twice in the opening seven minutes of the second half, defensive lapses nearly cost a Waterford side gradually easingtheir automatic relegation worries.

Murphy was relieved when Jack Stafford’s clearance ricocheted off Lennon and spun over the crossbar while the goalkeeper had to rescue O’Keefe’s mistake by denying King from ten yards.

Waterford FC: B Murphy; D Power, K Ferguson, J Stafford (C Evans 63), J Mascoll; E Molloy, N O’Keefe, S Griffin, A O’Reilly, J Martin; P Mutswunguma.

St Patrick's Ath: V Jaros; J Mountney, L Desmond, S Bone, J McClelland; A Lewis; B McCormack (J Lennon 21), D Burns, R Benson, B King (C Forrester 71); M Smith.

Referee: John McLoughlin (Westmeath).