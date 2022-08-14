Ten-man St Pat’s recover from Euro blues to claim victory over Sligo Rovers

Serge Atakayi of St Patrick's Athletic scores during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Sligo Rovers at Richmond Park

Ten-man St Patrick’s Athletic put Thursday’s European exit behind them with victory over Sligo Rovers at Richmond Park.

Serge Atakayi’s first-half strike on his league debut proved the difference, in St Pat’s first win over Sligo in five. Tim Clancy’s outfit closed the gap on third-place Derry City to six points.

The Bit O’Red were victorious on their last visit to Inchicore in February but couldn’t take advantage of Mark Doyle’s 64th minute sending off, as John Russell’s side remain fifth.

Ahead of kick-off, St Pat’s confirmed West Ham loanee Joseph Anang had left the club, with the goalkeeper closely linked to a move to Derby County.

Expand Close Referee Ben Connolly shows a red card to Mark Doyle of St Patrick's Athletic / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Referee Ben Connolly shows a red card to Mark Doyle of St Patrick's Athletic

The announcement of former Ireland U-21 goalkeeper Daniel Rogers preceded the news, as the 28-year-old made his debut for the Saints, with David Odumosu injured.

Rogers was called into action in the first minute, as he denied Will Fitzgerald’s effort with a smart save low to his left.

The Saints came back minutes later as Doyle played Atakayi through, who’s shot was bravely blocked by Shane Blaney.

The hosts took the lead on the half-hour mark, as Eoin Doyle slotted in Atakayi.

Blaney appeared to have it under control, but a mix-up between the defender and Luke McNicholas allowed the Finn to pounce and slot his first league goal.

Rogers produced a stunning save on the hour mark to deny Niall Morahan, before Doyle saw red for a high foot on Paddy Kirk’s head.

Atakayi went inches from a second but pulled his shot wide after he capitalised on Nando Pijnaker’s mistake.

Substitute Kailin Barlow was denied an injury time leveller, but Rogers pulled off another terrific save to secure three points for the Saints.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Rogers; Brockbank (Lennon 67), Redmond, Grivosti; Breslin, O’Reilly, Forrester, Cotter; M Doyle; Atakayi (Owolabi 87), E Doyle (Coughlan 80).

Sligo Rovers: McNicholas; Banks, Pijnaker, Blaney, Kirk; Liivak (O’Sullivan 65), Burton, (Bolger 65), Morahan (Barlow 77), Fitzgerald; McDonnell (Heaney 88), Mata.

Referee: B Connolly.