Temperature checks, training limits and Covid-19 regulator - League of Ireland behind closed doors proposal revealed

The Dundalk squad celebrate with the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division trophy at Oriel Park last October. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Daniel McDonnell

League of Ireland players would have to record their temperature before leaving home for every training session under the terms of a proposed return to football activity, with maximum groups of five and the banning of GPS monitors amongst the initial stipulations.

Teams taking two buses to away games, players showering one at a time after every match, and the staggered departure of participants from dressing rooms are just some of the social distancing-friendly recommendations on the agenda for matchday itself if clubs and government green light the FAI's plan to play games behind closed doors.

They are significant obstacles seeing as the FAI's working document entitled 'Return To Football – Behind Closed Doors' does not yet have any financial details to appease concerns of clubs that are vehemently opposed to the concept while any plan could be vetoed by HSE guidelines.