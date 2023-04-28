Teenage kicks for birthday boy Jake Doyle as Bohemians drop points at UCD

UCD 1 Bohemians 1

UCD's Jack Keaney of UCD in action against Adam McDonnell of Bohemians during the 1-1 draw in the UCD Bowl. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

An impressive run of away wins for Bohemians came to a halt as a determined UCD side got their reward and frustrated the league leaders with a late equaliser from birthday boy Jake Doyle.

Bohs boss Declan Devine had said after a fortunate 2-0 victory in Drogheda a week earlier that he didn’t care if his side won “ugly” once they took home the points, his team then on a run of five straight away wins.

But this was a night where Bohs were far from easy on the eye and unimpressive on the pitch. It had seemed as if a goal early in the second half from sub Jonathan Afolabi would be enough to win a tense game for Bohs. But Andy Myler’s side kept at it and nicked a goal of their own three minutes from time, from sub Doyle who marked his 18th birthday in style.

Based on the opening exchanges, this was building up to be a tough night for the league’s bottom club as UCD needed two saves from ’keeper Kian Moore to deny Bohs, first from Dean Williams and then a Grant Horton shot.

But Bohs retreated into their shell after that as UCD grew in confidence, the away side looking jittery and unconvincing when in possession.

Mark Dignam, who was superb in midfield for UCD before he was forced off through injury before the break, had a shot sail over the bar while a slip by Krystian Nowak on 31 minutes gifted possession to Daniel Norris, but Bohs snuffed out the danger.

Devine made changes at the break and it was one of the subs, Afolabi, who broke the deadlock. Dylan Connolly sprinted down the right wing, his cross was laid on for Afolabi by McDaid and the away support were relieved to see Afolabi’s shot go in.

More impetus came off the bench in the form of subs Kris Twardek and James Clarke, but Bohs still found chances hard to come by, the rampaging Twardek blocked by marker Michael Gallagher while on 75 minutes a move started by a strong run from Connolly just petered out.

UCD lacked the cutting edge to trouble an underworked James Talbot but Bohs were also missing invention in the final third, a shot from Afolabi easily saved by Moore on 81 minutes.

And the leaders were exposed three minutes from time when Norris sped down the left, his cross fell for the unmarked Doyle and he slammed home his first goal of the season, the point putting UCD within reach of ninth-placed Cork City.

UCD – Moore; Barr, Keaney, Wells, Dempsey; Dignam (Gallagher 43), Higgins; Clarke (Doyle 61), Nolan, Norris; Kinsella-Bishop (Behan 46).

BOHS – Talbot; Horton, Nowak, Radkowski, Kirk; McDonnell (Clarke 63), McManus (Buckley 46); Connolly, O’Sullivan (Afolabi 46), McDaid (Twardek 63); Williams.

REF – K O’Sullivan