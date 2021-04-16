Teen star Ronan Boyce earns Derry City first point of the season

Derry City are still awaiting their first win despite coming from behind against Drogheda United at the Brandywell.

Teenager Ronan Boyce picked the perfect time to score his first senior goal for the club, heading home just before half-time to level after James Brown’s opener. Derry City have struggled to create chances and score goals so far this season, and they should have scored when Will Fitzgerald went straight through but the midfielder got is finish all wrong.

Drogheda opened the scoring when the ball ricocheted kindly for Dane Massey on the bye-line and his low ball across goal deflected into the path of Brown, who swept the ball into the net to make it 1-0.

Derry levelled six minutes before the break when a short corner saw Will Patching cross to 18-year-old Boyce who headed in his first senior goal from close range.

Drogheda had the chance to win it late on when two substitutes combined, Jordan Adeyemo teeing up Brandon Bermingham, but he fired into the side netting.

Derry City – N Gartside, R Boyce, E Toal, C McJannet, C Coll; J Malone, W Patching, B Barr (J Thomson 65), D Lafferty; W Fitzgerald, J Akintunde (D Parkhouse 65).

Drogheda United – C McCabe, J Brown, D O’Reilly, D Massey, H Douglas (J Tuite 45), D Markey (L Heeney 80), G Deegan, C Lyons (J Adeyemo 76), J Hyland, M Doyle, R Murray (B Bermingham 65).

Ref – N Doyle (Dublin)

