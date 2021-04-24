Teen star Ellen coping well with the spotlight

Whether the player wants it or not, hero status is automatically conferred when you score four goals in a 7-1 win away from home.

Ellen Molloy didn’t bring home either airs or graces after her four-goal delivery for Wexford Youths in Limerick, against Treaty United, last weekend. She didn’t even take home the match ball.

“I asked her if she wanted it, she said no, she’d wait for the next one,” jokes Tom Elmes, the manager of Wexford who has been entrusted with developing one of the most exciting footballing prospects on the island.

“Before last week’s game, I won’t say she was down but she was frustrated with her start to the season, she’s such an ambitious player and wants to be doing well all the time, and you want her to understand that, in this game, you will have ups and downs in performances.

"That’s how life is. But she’s tenacious and wants to do well, she wanted to make more of an impact than she’d done in the first couple of games, but again I had to tell her that she’s young.

“So to see her perform last week and get the reward with four good goals was great. Everyone knows who she is now but she handles it well.”

Molloy may be playing on the big stage, in the Women’s National League and also for the senior Ireland side (four caps) but she’s not eligible to drive, vote or drink as she only turns 17 in June.

She could be seen, by her club and by the FAI, as a poster girl for the league and the women’s game in Ireland, so there has to be a balance between using her stellar quality, and the impact she could make on girls who are even younger, and also admitting that she’s a child who needs to do study and homework like anyone else.

While her classmates in school can’t even leave their own county, let alone the country, last month Molloy was in Belgium, playing for the Irish senior team with national icons like Denise O’Sullivan and Katie McCabe.

“We have to remember how young she is and the pressure that people might put on,” says Elmes. “While we all agree that she is doing to develop into a great talent and will, hopefully, be a prominent member of the Ireland team for years to come, we have to recognise she’s only 16 so we need to support her and not put too much pressure on her shoulders. She has a great family support and that’s huge, they keep her grounded and don’t let her get carried away.”

She was back at her desk on Monday morning like the rest of her fifth year classmates, but as the lifting of the ban on underage training only comes into effect next Monday, she was the only one active last weekend, and her club have to make sure their training not only keeps her sharp but also accounts for her youth.

Irish football has seen, at men’s level, dozens of footballers who thrilled the world as teenagers in the Premier League and maybe even the Ireland side but whose careers petered out, so Wexford boss Elmes and Ireland coach Vera Pauw are treading carefully.

“When she’s in the Ireland squad she is training with senior, experienced professionals so we have to try and create an environment that replicates that while remembering that she’s still in school,” says Elmes.

“But it’s a great story for young girls across the country to see her where she is now. We have pictures at the club of her on the pitch at one of the cup finals with some of the players when she was only 12, and now there she is, playing with those same players.”

Wexford have had a mixed start to the season, one point from the first two games before last week’s win away to Treaty United. “The results could be better but we’re happy with the performances and last week was the first time that the result matched the performance,” says Elmes, his side at home to Athlone Town today.

“We’re still optimistic about the season. Wexford, Peamount, Shels and Galway are traditionally the four stronger teams but a lot of the other clubs are going to push us now and it will be very competitive.”

Today’s WNL FIXTURES – Bohemians v Peamount United, Oscar Traynor Centre, 2pm; Cork City v DLR Waves, Turners Cross, 2pm; Galway WFC v Treaty United, Eamonn Deacy Park, 4pm; Wexford Youths v Athlone Town, Ferrycarrig Park, 6.30pm