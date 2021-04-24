| 2.8°C Dublin

Teen star Ellen coping well with the spotlight

Teen star Ellen Molloy in action for the Republic of Ireland. Photo: David Catry/Sportsfile

Teen star Ellen Molloy in action for the Republic of Ireland. Photo: David Catry/Sportsfile

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Whether the player wants it or not, hero status is automatically conferred when you score four goals in a 7-1 win away from home.

Ellen Molloy didn’t bring home either airs or graces after her four-goal delivery for Wexford Youths in Limerick, against Treaty United, last weekend. She didn’t even take home the match ball.

