Talbot ready to return after Ireland blow while Bohs keep tabs on Tunisian international

Bohemians will welcome goalkeeper James Talbot back to the fold for their Dublin derby at home to Shelbourne after he was forced to miss an Ireland training camp due to injury.

And there could even be a senior international on his way into the club as former Bohs player Ayman Ben Mohammed, capped at senior level by Tunisia, is training with the Gypsies, though he is expected to find a club in the French league.

Talbot had been named by Stephen Kenny in a squad for a training camp at Bristol City’s complex this week, aimed at keeping the Ireland’s Championship players fit ahead of next month’s Euro qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar. Bohs boss Declan Devine had even planned to move the eve of match training session from morning to an evening start to allow Talbot take part once that Ireland squad session was complete.

But Talbot was unable to travel, having sustained a hamstring injury ahead of last week’s game with Dundalk, where he played in a 2-2 draw. “He didn't go, he picked up a strain in Dundalk in the warm-up,” Devine said after this morning’s training session.

“Today [Thursday] was the first day he was on the pitch, so it was a case where we couldn't take a risk and there was no point in him going there to watch training. We had him assessed all week and he was able to take part today but it was a tight hamstring and it wasn't worth the risk to send him away. He will be fine for Friday.”

Dublin native Ben Mohamed (28) is currently training with Bohs, a club where he impressed in the 2016 season. He has recently had spells with clubs in Tunisia, France and Turkey. Born in Dublin, he declared for Tunisia, making his senior debut in 2018 and he has been capped 14 times. He’s a free agent after leaving Le Havre and while Devine admits that he’d love to have Ben Mohammed back at Dalymount, he expects him to move back to France.

“He’s just training. He’s going to a PFA camp in France next week,” says Devine.

“We’d always be interested in speaking to him if nothing happens in France, absolutely. But I think his main focus at the minute is to try and get himself fit to go to the training camp. I think he is potentially looking at something in Ligue 1 , which shows you the potential of the player. If nothing happens in France, then we certainly would be having a different conversation. He’s been brilliant in training, a great lad. But we have just opened our door and let him use it as a vehicle to get fit.”