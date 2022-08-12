Tadhg Ryan howler keeps 10-man Dundalk in title hunt after win at Bohs

Andy Boyle of Dundalk (left) reacts as he is shown a red card by referee Adriano Reale during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Bohemians and Dundalk at Dalymount Park last night. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Dundalk will head to Tallaght Stadium next week with the chance to close the gap at the the top of table with Shamrock Rovers to just a single point, albeit with a game more played, after holding out for a huge win over Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

A calamitous own goal from goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan gave Stephen O’Donnell’s side the lead in first half stoppage time but they were forced to hold out for much of the second half following a 52nd-minute red card for Andy Boyle.

It was a night of frustration for Keith Long’s men in the end as they struggled to break down their opponents, with this the first time in 33 games stretching back to April 2021 that they have failed to score at home.

The visitors had started on the back foot and lost captain Patrick Hoban to a calf injury after just 12 minutes but his replacement John Martin could have opened the scoring seven minutes before the break when he was slipped in by Ryan O’Kane only to be denied by the leg of Ryan.

The key moment came in the second minute of stoppage time when Darragh Leahy’s punt forward saw Ryan and Martin challenge for the ball under an awkward bounce with the former Treaty United player only able to palm it into his own net.

Dundalk started the second half well with Joe Adams curling a shot wide and Ryan saving from O’Kane but Bohs were thrown a lifeline when Boyle was sent off on 52 minutes for clipping the heels of Ethan Varian as he broke through.

Substitute Jonathan Afolabi had two big chances to level for them but failed to make contact with Ryan Burke’s cross within a minute of his introduction before hitting the post on 87 minutes as the Louth men held out for just a third away win of the season.

Dundalk – Shepperd; Macari, Bone, Boyle, Leahy; Sloggett, Lewis; Bradley, Adams (McCourt 54), O’Kane (Benson 79); Hoban (Martin 12).

Bohemians – Ryan; Dehl (Feely h-t), Kerr, Kelly, Burke (Junior 83); Doherty (Levingstone h-t), Clarke; Coote, O’Sullivan (Afolabi 61), McDaid (Burt 73); Varian.

Ref – Adriano Reale (Kildare)