Superb Darragh Levingston strike enough for Wexford as the see off non-league St Pat’s CY in Cup

St Patrick’s CY 0 Wexford 1

Wexford ended non-league interest in the FAI Cup by seeing off the plucky challenge of St Patrick's CY at Irishtown Stadium.

The Leinster Senior League outfit caused a few issues for the visitors to Ringsend but the First Division side were still the superior side overall, although they needed a superb long-range strike from Darragh Levingston to claim the win.

He fired home from distance with a first-time effort three minutes before the interval as Wexford reacted better to the breakdown of a set piece.

The Ringsend side resumed in search of an equaliser but found themselves on the defensive for portions of the second half as James Keddy's charges looked to put the result beyond doubt.

However, they failed to do so to leave themselves open to the prospect of a sucker punch and Pat's CY did come off the ropes to apply pressure in the dying stages with Shane Heffernan fluffing their best chance of a leveller to send the tie to extra-time.