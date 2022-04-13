Summer move to Newcastle on cards for 17-year-old Galway defender Alex Murphy

Alex Murphy of Galway United tackles Graham Burke of Shamrock Rovers. Murphy is set to join Newcastle this summer. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Galway United teenager Alex Murphy is set for a summer transfer to Newcastle United.

The Irish underage international has been on the radar of the Premier League club across the last year and the Tyneside club have moved to tie up a deal for the versatile defender who turns 18 in June.

Murphy joined Galway in 2019 as an U-15 player and progressed through the ranks to the U-17 and U-19 side before signing professional and making his first team debut last June.

He quickly started to turn heads and Shamrock Rovers were keen on bringing him to Dublin.

However, it has been clear since the beginning of the year that Murphy's big move would be to the UK with a host of clubs in the mix and Newcastle have made an assertive move for his services.

The player has been represented in talks by Polaris Sports, the Jorge Mendes controlled firm that has expanded its Irish operation to sign up promising young talent in the League of Ireland with Johnny Kenny (Sligo Rovers to Celtic) and Killian Phillips (Drogheda to Crystal Palace) two other players from the stable to move in the past six months.