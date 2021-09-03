Sub Wordsworth delivers off bench for Waterford as Dundalk remain in relegation mix

Anthony Wordsworth of Waterford celebrates with team-mate Jeremie Milambo after scoring his side's winner against Dundalk at the RSC in Waterford. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

WATERFORD came from behind as second-half substitute Anthony Wordsworth secured a point for Marc Bircham’s side with his first league goal of the season after a titanic battle with Dundalk at the RSC.

Sean Murray gave Dundalk the perfect start on five minutes when Will Patching’s quick free-kick spotted the run of Daniel Kelly out on the right side, and after his low cross was deflected off Kyle Ferguson into the path of Murray, he got the vital touch past ’keeper Brian Murphy.

Sam Stanton was just over the bar with a decent effort on 21 minutes before Patching had a chance of his own six minutes later when he got on the end of a Stanton left-wing cross, but his well-struck 16-yard effort just cleared Murphy’s crossbar.

Phoenix Patterson went close to equalising six minutes later when he fired in a first-time shot from the top of the penalty area after a Ferguson knockdown, but his shot flew just wide of the left-hand post before Brian Murphy made two outstanding saves to deny Sean Murray and Sami Ben-Amar.

It was the Blues, however, that were celebrating the equalising goal on 77 minutes when the brilliant Shane Griffin sent in a super right-wing delivery that saw Wordsworth flick a header inside a crowded area past ’keeper Alessio Abibi.

Waterford FC – Murphy, Power, Nolan, Ferguson, Stafford (Milambo 36), O’Keeffe (Halford 73), Griffin, Evans (Wordsworth ’46), Martin, Patterson, Kavanagh (Quitirna ’62).

Dundalk FC – Abibi, Dummigan, Cleary, Boyle, Stanton, Sloggett, Patching, Kelly (Hanratty 90), Murray (Animasahun ’84), Ben-Amar (Jeongwoo 80), Hoban.

Ref – John McLoughlin (Westmeath)