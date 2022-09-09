Sub Mark Doyle rises to pounce for 10-man Saints

St Patrick's Athletic players, from left, Barry Cotter, Harry Brockbank, Mark Doyle and Chris Forrester celebrate after Mark Doyle scored their side's first goal against Drogheda United. Credit: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Second-half goals from Mark Doyle and Chris Forrester secured St Patrick’s Athletic a richly deserved win at Head In The Game Park that keeps them in touch with the top three of the Premier Division.

The satisfaction that Tim Clancy will garner from this win against Drogheda comes from the fact it was achieved with just 10 men for 70 minutes. Anto Breslin’s sending-off, for an inexplicable altercation with Luke Heeney, left Pat’s vulnerable.

However, Clancy’s proactive half-time substitutions proved crucial. One of those Doyle, scored the 70th-minute opener while Barry Cotter offered an attacking impetus. Tunde Owolabi was fouled in the fifth minute of added-on time and Forrester scored from the spot.

He did what Eoin Doyle failed to do in the opening stages. Evan Weir was penalised for a handball but Colin McCabe bested Eoin Doyle from 12 yards with a stunning save.

While Drogheda offered an increased threat after the red card, it didn’t duly worry their opponents. Serge Atakayi shot over before Doyle’s headed opener. It was the second time he has scored against his former club this season.

Joe Redmond, another Drogheda alumnus, headed Forrester’s deep set-piece back into the area where Doyle pounced. United looked unlikely to muster an equaliser, in truth. Only Dayle Rooney’s shot troubled Danny Rogers.

A five-match winning streak is impressive. It’s the first time the Saints have done so in the league in seven years.

DROGHEDA UNITED – McCabe; Heeney, Quinn, Weir, Poynton (Massey 76); Deegan, Nugent (Lyons 71) Grimes (Foley 69), Markey, Rooney (Brennan 69); Williams.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC – Rogers; Brockbank, Redmond, Grivosti; Curtis (Cotter 46), Timmermans (Doyle 46) Forrester, O’Reilly, Breslin; Atakayi (Owolabi 87), Doyle (Lennon 75).

REF – S Grant