Sub Kian Leavy leaves it late but Damien Duff’s Shelbourne triumph over Bohemians in tense derby

One moment of magic from a young substitute made all the difference in a tense Dublin derby which saw Shelbourne finally get off the mark in 2023.

A well-struck goal, scored 12 minutes from time by on-loan attacker Kian Leavy, was all that separated the Reds and visitors Bohemians, Bohs deposed as league leaders after a brief spell at the top.

The shot-shy visitors struggled to get the better of Damien Duff’s determined outfit. Shels had drawn a blank in their previous two games and this nervy affair had all the hallmarks of a scoreless draw before Leavy spotted his opportunity, while Bohs had to play the final 25 minutes with 10 men as ex-Red Dylan Connolly was shown a straight red card.

There was tension in the air beforehand, kick-off briefly held up as some away fans who had tickets for the home section were removed while early in the second half, gardaí moved in to quell minor disturbances in the Riverside stand.

And it was tense on the field too. It took until the 28th minute for the crowd to see an attempt on goal, a strike by Bohs man Adam McDonnell saved by Conor Kearns.

That came against the run of play as Shels had been in control for long spells, Mark Coyle dominant in the middle, though chances were rare.

When Coyle was forced off with a hamstring early in the second half, the home side’s levels appeared to drop.

However, they had an advantage on 66 minutes when Connolly was sent off.

As he chased down a long ball out of defence, he was bettered by a tackle from John Ross Wilson and in the aftermath Connolly squared up to the defender and raised his arm, leaving referee Arnold Hunter with no option but to dismiss Connolly.

Shels pressed home their advantage on 78 minutes. Leavy wasn’t long on the field when he sensed his chance and got the better of James Talbot, while all Bohs had to offer was an injury-time free-kick from Jordan Flores which was off target.

Shelbourne: Kearns; Barrett, Byrne, Molloy; JR Wilson, Coyle (Ledwidge 49), Lunney, T Wilson; Farrell (Leavy 60), Moylan (Robinson 86); Caffrey (McManus 86).

Bohemians: Talbot; Buckley, Horton, Radkowski, Kirk (McManus 46); Flores, McDonnell (O’Sullivan 89); Connolly, Coote (Twardek 70), McDaid (Akintunde 70); Afolabi (Williams 77).

Referee: A Hunter.