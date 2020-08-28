Stunning Athlone comeback sees Midlanders into next round at Wexford's expense

Adam Lennon, right, of Athlone Town celebrates with team-mates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the Extra.ie FAI Cup Second Round win over Wexford at Athlone Town Stadium. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

TWO goals in extra-time saw Athlone Town complete an amazing comeback against Wexford having trailed 2-0 and 3-2.

The visitors opened the scoring on 17 minutes through a Jack Doherty penalty and doubled the lead three minutes later when Conor English volleyed to the net.

Athlone had chances to get back into the game but were repelled by visiting goalkeeper Lee Duffy – at least until half-time.

However, within 10 minutes of the second half they were level with two goals in as many minutes.

Ronan Manning stabbed home Duffy’s pass after 52 minutes and then delivered the free-kick from which Taner Dogan equalised.

Wexford’s lead was restored midway through the half when James Carroll headed Conor Crowley’s free-kick home but Athlone forced extra-time on 80 minutes when Scott Delaney slotted home from a corner kick.

Athlone then went ahead for the first time as Duffy headed home Manning’s free-kick during the first period and Adam Lennon ensured their passage in an eight-goal thriller.

Athlone Town – Myles, D Brookes, S Delaney (E White 113), C Grogan (J Morgan 84), J Reynolds (J Carr 109), T Dogan (B Okadjai 117), R Manning (D George 117), A Lennon, T Tlou, L Duffy, M Birrane.

Wexford FC – T Murphy, C Giles (A Youseff 115), J Carroll, J Nwanze, C Smith (M Hill 82), D Tobin, C Crowley, J Doherty, C English (K Crawford 99), K Manahan, K Fitzsimons.

Ref – M Connolly (Donegal)

