Stun gun and €20k cash seized following raid targeting League of Ireland footballer

Fraud squad detectives today carried out three searches and seized €20,000 in cash in an operation targeting a League of Ireland footballer.

Documentary evidence, including evidence of betting, mobile phones, electronic devices and a stun gun, was also seized.

The raids are part of a major match-fixing investigation into Limerick FC, which first emerged in 2019 and centres on two football games.

Officers from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) carried out the operation in Co Limerick in which the home of the player and two of his relatives were raided.

No arrests were made.

More searches are expected in the coming weeks as the GNECB continues its probe and arrests are likely.

This month Limerick FC launched High Court proceedings against the FAI over the club's alleged exclusion from the League of Ireland.

The proceedings concern the FAI's alleged failure to invite Limerick FC to apply for a licence to allow it play in the League of Ireland First Division during the 2020 season.

Last September it emerged that mobile phones held by Limerick FC players were seized during a search by gardai investigating suspected match-fixing in a game the club played against Shelbourne last April.

The operation during a training session by the club at the Hogan Park grounds in Rathbane in Limerick, was carried out by the GNECB along with local gardai.

A few days later, the High Court confirmed the appointment of an examiner to the troubled club in a process that later failed.

The application was opposed by Revenue Commissioners, which is a creditor of the company.

Revenue argued that the application for examinership should be refused on grounds including that the club is not commercially viable.

Revenue claimed that there were issues about the club getting a licence to play in the League Of Ireland, and that it would not get the tax-clearance certificate needed to get a licence.

It also cited a continuing investigation into match-fixing by gardai, the fall in ticket sales, and that the club’s main sponsor had gone into liquidation, as other reasons that the club should not be allowed enter examinership.

