Students teach Waterford lesson as Blues end chaotic week with relegation

UCD players celebrate after their side's victory in the SSE Airtricity League Promotion / Relegation Play-off Final over Waterford at Richmond Park. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

In the seconds after the full time whistle blew, Waterford owner Richard Forrest considered his options before leaving the director's box, a quiet exit to a week of chaotic noise which ended in disaster.

It descended into tragicomedy show with their former manager Marc Bircham in amongst the Waterford spectators at Richmond Park, posing for photos just three days after he was sacked after a spat which played itself out over social media.

A club that looked to be getting itself back on track finds itself in the First Division this morning, their departure meaning the 2022 top flight will be bereft of Munster representation which isn't good for the game.

Still, UCD are used to slipping under their radar and the scale of their triumph shouldn't be overlooked.

Andy Myler, their manager, had much more important things on his mind this week after the loss of his father with the funeral taking place on the eve of the game.

His youthful team did him proud here, earning their win by showing more composure under pressure in a stadium where their small fanbase was comfortably outnumbered.

Former Waterford manager Marc Bircham in the crowd at the SSE Airtricity League Promotion / Relegation Play-off Final between UCD and Waterford at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Whatsapp Former Waterford manager Marc Bircham in the crowd at the SSE Airtricity League Promotion / Relegation Play-off Final between UCD and Waterford at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Waterford, by contrast, were a shadow of the team who reached an FAI Cup semi final under Bircham and were always close to the top of the Premier Division form charts under his watch, with their playoff task a consequence of a disastrous start to the season when Kevin Sheedy was manning the dugout.

They were unstructured and ill-disciplined with Ian Hendon, the former West Ham coach parachuted in after Bircham's sudden exit, bereft of answers on the sideline.

In truth, their performance reflected their preparation.

Yes, it started well, with Anthony Wordsworth smashing in a fifth minute strike by picking up the leftovers of a throw. Hendon might have been thinking this would prove to be a straightforward rescue job.

But the joy was short-lived with the Blues approach looking very one-dimensional. Former Premier League player Greg Halford has spent most of his time here as a defender but the big man was thrown up top here and that set the tone for a direct approach.

Once UCD could deal with the second balls, they were able to sweep up possession and build pressure and they have good footballers who thrive in those conditions.

Ireland U-21 striker Colm Whelan is their highest profile performer, yet the supporting trio Liam Kerrigan, Dara Keane and Paul Doyle began to exert influence. Keane and Whelan both came through the Waterford academy before opting to combine education and football and they would both score before the break to put the Students ahead

Ponderous defending allowed Keane to finish at the back post from a probing Kerrigan cross. And it got worse for the Premier Division side when hopeless indecision allowed Keane to wriggle into space and Whelan react quickest to the loose ball.

Goalkeeper Brian Murphy was one of the players that wouldn't be too mad on the replay of the goal, yet he redeemed himself from the restart with an excellent interception to prevent Whelan putting the game out of sight.

It didn't galvanise Waterford, however, and it was UCD that looked more threatening. Hendon's charges were testing ref Paul McLaughlin rather than the Students’ goalkeeper Lorcan Healy and there was an air of inevitability about the second yellow awarded to half-time sub Niall O'Keeffe for taking down Kerrigan, a fitting end to a week where Waterford were punished for their mistakes.

Waterford: Murphy, Power (O'Keeffe 45), Ferguson (Griffin 63), Nolan, Stafford (Green 86); Wordsworth, Evans; Martin, Quitirna, Patterson; Halford

UCD: Healy, Gallagher, O'Brien, Todd, Osam, Keaney, Brennan; Kerrigan, Keane, Doyle (Dignam 90); Whelan

Referee: Paul McLaughlin