Students pass Drumcondra test as Shelbourne's winless league streak continues

24 October 2022; Johnny Haist of UCD in action against Gavin Molloy of Shelbourne during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Shelbourne and UCD at Tolka Park in Dublin. Photo by Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Shelbourne’s winless league run continued as UCD came from behind to earn a draw at Tolka Park.

Mark Dignam’s superb second half strike secured a vital Premier Division point for the Students, cancelling out Kameron Ledwidge’s clever volley before the break.

Evan Caffrey’s driving effort was inches from snatching a late winner for the visitors. Reds forward Jack Moylan saw his shot well saved at the death, with Shelbourne now winless in eleven league games after a frustrating home display.

Much of the focus at Tolka is on next month’s FAI Cup final date with Derry, Shels’ first since 2011, but momentum is crucial too for the trip to Lansdowne Road. While their cup run has been plain sailing so far (11-0 over four rounds), the Reds have not won a league game since July and have much to improve on if they are to lift a first cup since 2000.

UCD are now three points clear of rock bottom Finn Harps, ahead of their trip to Ballybofey in the crucial relegation battle clash. UCD will clinch ninth should they overcome Harps on Friday.

The hosts started on the front foot, as Ledwidge embarked on a darting run and found an unmarked Brian McManus at the back post, but the 20-year-old skied his volley over Kian Moore’s crossbar and high over the Ballybough end.

The Students, who secured a massive three points against Drogheda on Friday, soon settled, and impressively took the game to the Reds. John Haist and Jamie Duggan fired dangerous crosses into Brendan Clarke’s six-yard box, as Shels boss Damien Duff urged his side to wake up.

In a largely forgetful half of football in truth, the hosts went ahead five minutes before the interval as Ledwidge connected with Shane Farrell’s corner from the edge of the box.

Moore could only parry the volley into the side netting and will feel he should have done better as the Shels defender netted his first of the season.

After the restart, yet another sublime Farrell cross put the visitors under pressure, but Moore came out and claimed. Farrell sent his effort over the bar moments later, as the Reds went up a gear.

The UCD goalkeeper almost gifted Shels a second when he dropped a routine catch from Smith’s cross. O’Brien cleared to safety, before again, Moore nervously parried Gavin Molloy’s effort minutes later.

UCD regrouped and enjoyed their brightest spell after the hour mark. Jack Keaney broke free on the right flank and found Mark Dignam in the Shels box. Shels centre-back Shane Griffin slipped at the crucial moment before Dignam unleashed a devastating shot past Clarke and netted his first of the campaign to level the game.

Shels struggled to get a hold of the game afterwards and were forced to clear their lines on several occasions as Duff introduced Josh Giurgi and Mark Coyle on 73 minutes.

Shelbourne counted themselves very lucky moments later, as Thomas Lonergan appeared to be brought down inside the box. The Student’s protested but the hosts escaped the punishment amid a nervy end for the crowd in Drumcondra.

Both sides went for the winner in the closing stages, as the Students held on for what could be a crucial point in their survival hopes.

Shelbourne: Clarke; Ledwidge, Byrne, Griffin; Wilson (Giurgi 73), Lunney, Molloy, Farrell (Carr 78); McManus (Coyle 73) Moylan, Smith.

UCD: Moore; Keaney, Todd, O’Brien; Duggan (Gallagher 81), Caffrey, Dignam (Osam 81), Brennan, Caffrey; Haist (Lonergan HT), Nolan (Higgins 61).

Referee: S Grant.