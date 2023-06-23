Students hand Sligo a lesson with Doyle winner

UCD 2 Sligo Rovers 1

A FREAK equaliser from Sam Clarke and a stunning Jake Doyle strike gave UCD an unlikely come-from-behind victory at the UCD Bowl.

Trailing to Jack Keaney’s first-half own goal, UCD plugged away with limited possession in the second half and levelled in unconventional fashion on 74 minutes.

Sligo left-back Danny Lafferty shepherded sub Daniel Kinsella-Bishop’s header back to goalkeeper Luke McNicholas. But the alert Clarke, on the pitch just 30 seconds, rushed down the clearance with the ball striking him full in the face to roll past the stranded McNicholas for a bizarre first senior goal for the 19-year-old.

Doyle, just 18, then won it for the students on 85 minutes when heading Alex Nolan’s in-swinging free-kick to the top corner.

Kian Moore secured the three points with a brilliant save on 88 minutes, somehow turning Max Mata’s header over the crossbar.

A damaging defeat for Sligo means they have now won just once in eight games and remain two points ahead of Cork City in the relegation play-off place.

Sligo enjoyed plenty of possession from the off and took a deserved 22nd minute lead from their first corner when David Cawley shot was deflected into his own net by Keaney.

UCD: Moore; Babb, Keaney, Wells, Osam; O’Regan (Kinsella-Bishop, 62); Nolan, Barr, Gallagher (Clarke, 73), Norris (O’Brien, 88); Doyle.

Sligo Rovers: McNicholas; Brannefalk, Mahon, Pijnaker, Lafferty; Morahan (Barlow, 75), Browning, Cawley (Bolger, 67); Radosavljevic (Liivak, 60), Mata, Fitzgerald.

Ref: Adriano Reale (Wexford).