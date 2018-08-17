Sport League of Ireland

Friday 17 August 2018

Stokes sinks Rovers as Bohemians claim bragging rights in Dublin derby

Shamrock Rovers 0 Bohemians 1

Eoghan Stokes of Bohemians celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin.
Bohemians secured a memorable victory over their local rivals Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium this evening.

Substitute Eoghan Stokes kept his cool to stroke home a second-half winner for Bohs, finishing a nice counter-attacking move to score what turned out to be the only goal of a largely uneventful game in Tallaght.

The hosts were in control for most of the first half, but failed to take the chances they created, and ultimately were made to pay as Bohemians came into the game as the opening half wore on.

Stokes' finish just after the hour mark was the defining moment of quality in a disappointing derby, Rovers fans audibly frustrated as their side struggled to create chances after falling behind.

The result is a blow for Rovers' chances of European qualification as they now trail third-placed Waterford by four points.

Bohemians meanwhile move further away from danger at the bottom of the table, now 10 points ahead of ninth placed Limerick, who were beaten 3-1 at home to Sligo this evening.

