Stephen Quinn steps down as manager of Wexford Youths

Wexford Youths will begin the search for a new manager after Stephen Quinn stepped down today following a disappointing start to 2023.

Having taken the reins in June 2021, Quinn departs with Youths currently sixth in the Women’s Premier Division, 17 points off leaders Peamount after winning five of their opening 12 games.

Youths finished just four points off the top last season after being pipped to the title by Shelbourne on the final day, but this season, results of late have not improved with one win in their last five outings, including a 5-0 hammering against Shels at Tolka Park last Saturday.

The Tipperary native leaves the club having led them to a fourth FAI Cup in his first season in charge and is the second managerial change in the league this term, following Graham Kelly’s decision to leave DLR Waves for a role at St Pat's last month.

“Wexford Youths Women FC can confirm Stephen Quinn has stepped down as manager of our senior team,” said the club in a statement this evening.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to Stephen for his professionalism, commitment and hard work during his four years at the club which included a never to be forgotten FAI Cup Final win in his first season in charge.

“We wish Stephen all the best for the future and he will always be welcome back at Ferrycarrig Park.”

Youths are next in action on Saturday against Glentoran in the opening group game of the inaugural All-Island Cup, while they return to league action at home to DLR Waves on August 19.