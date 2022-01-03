Stephen O’Donnell set to make another addition at Dundalk with move for Wales U-21 goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd

New Dundalk manager Stephen O'Donnell is continuing to shape his squad. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Dundalk are close to completing a deal to sign Wales U-21 goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd from Brentford.

Shepperd is set to undergo a medical at Oriel Park tomorrow and agree a permanent move to link up with Stephen O’Donnell’s squad.

O’Donnell was looking at the UK market for a young netminder, a route that was profitable during his time at St Patrick’s Athletic, with Liverpool loanee Vitezslav Jaros a big part of their success in 2021.

He will be hoping that Shepperd has a similar impact with his new club.

The 21-year-old came through the Swansea academy before moving to Brentford, where he has spent the majority of his stay with their ‘B’ side - and captained the Bees at that level.

Shepperd has also broken into the Wales U-21 squad and played against Ireland’s U-21 side last year.

He spent the majority of last season training with the Brentford first team and had the option to extend his contract by another year, but Shepperd is moving to Ireland to further his career by playing first-team football, preferring it to alternative options closer to home.

Dundalk have signed back veteran Peter Cherrie but Shepperd - who will sign for the 2022 season with the option of extending his stay for another campaign - is expected to be first choice.