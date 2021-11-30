Stephen O'Donnell is on course for a shock return to Dundalk after deciding that relocating to Louth is the best move for his career.

As reported in Monday's Irish Independent, the Galwegian has always been the number one candidate to replace Vinny Perth whose exit was confirmed tonight.

O'Donnell is not tied down to a long term contract with St Patrick's Athletic, but discussions will still need to take place between the clubs to fully confirm a deal.

However, the 35-year-old is attracted by the prospect of a return to the side where he enjoyed the best spell of his playing career.

He will be joined in Louth by his assistant Patrick Cregg who will be making a full time move over from Scotland.

A Pro Licence coach will need to be added to the ticket and it's understood a prospective candidate has been identified.

O'Donnell was always Dundalk's preference, with Drogheda boss Tim Clancy viewed as a strong alternative.

Clancy has two years left on his deal at Drogheda but it's believed his contract has a clause which means prospective suitors would only have to pay a relatively small fee in compensation.

He is therefore expected to come into discussions around St Patrick's Athletic's next move having been in the frame in 2019 when O'Donnell was appointed - leaving the role on Dundalk's backroom which he took up after his retirement.

This development is a shock for St Patrick's Athletic after O'Donnell led them to FAI Cup success on Sunday.

He had faced questions on his future in the aftermath which were batted away.

It was always likely that he would be open to hearing what Dundalk had to say about their future plans and the arrival of tech firm Statsports onto the scene in tandem with Andy Connolly is tied in with ambitious future plans that will give the next manager a chance to be competitive in the coming years.

The Louth club tonight announced that they have parted ways with Perth who was sacked by their American owners last summer but made a stunning return as head coach in June of this year.

A statement from Dundalk thanked Stephen Kenny's former assistant for his 'immense contribution' to a golden era, adding that 'his name will always be linked to a glorious period in the club's history.'

Perth originally took over the top job in late 2018 after the departure of Kenny for the FAI and he was on course for a domestic treble in his first season until suffering a penalty shootout defeat to Shamrock Rovers in the FAI Cup.

However, 2020 was a turbulent year for the club both on and off the park and Perth was shown the door by Bill Hulsizer but remained on good terms with the chairman and was called back in earlier this year.

But consortium who assumed control of the club earlier this month always had designs of bringing in their own man.

A number of Dundalk players have stalled on their future pending confirmation of the managerial situation with the imminent return of O'Donnell set to be help the club in their attempts to tie down players that are dithering.